SF Education reviewed Chief Financial Officer vacancies on HeadHunter, a Russian recruitment platform. As of October 13, 2026, 408 vacancies were listed under this job title across Russia. Of the 49 full job descriptions examined in detail, only one, at Metrika Development, explicitly required daily work with AI tools, naming ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini or equivalents.

Three other vacancies mentioned related skills, such as BI systems, dashboards and reporting automation, without explicitly mentioning AI. The remaining 45 vacancies, approximately 92% of the sample, did not mention AI at all.

Methodology and scope

The review covered a sample of 49 out of 408 actual vacancies, rather than an exhaustive analysis. The HeadHunter job-title search used the Russian equivalent of “Chief Financial Officer,” restricted to job titles and Russia, and was checked on October 13, 2026. The analysis examined full descriptions and requirements, not just listing headlines. All percentages refer to the reviewed sample and are not precise statistics for the entire employment market.

AI requirements in the sample

One vacancy out of 49, approximately 2%, explicitly named AI tools as a skill required for daily work. Three vacancies, approximately 6%, referred to related capabilities such as BI systems, dashboards or reducing manual reporting. The other 45, approximately 92%, contained no mention of AI.

The Metrika Development vacancy specified “daily use of AI tools—ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini or equivalents” and “practical experience using AI for data analysis.” The requirement named specific tools rather than referring only to general experience with AI.

Salary disclosure and employer size

Of the 49 vacancies, 26, approximately 53%, disclosed a salary. All six employers identified as large, recognizable companies in the sample omitted salary information: Ozon fresh, RUSAL Komplektatsiya, Russian Copper Company, Finstar Financial Group, AlfiGroup and First Bit. Small businesses and sole proprietors generally disclosed pay.

Among the small businesses, Gineklin advertised approximately $1,430–1,790 per month, Tazmar offered up to approximately $2,380 per month, and YOUPUMPY listed pay starting at approximately $720 per month. Shchukov, a sole proprietor, advertised pay starting at approximately $4,770 per month.

Across the sample, disclosed monthly salaries were equivalent to approximately $720–8,340, with most falling between $2,380 and $4,770. Amounts were converted from Russian rubles at the Bank of Russia’s official rate for October 13, 2026, USD 1 = RUB 83.9153, and rounded to the nearest USD 10.

Salary-disclosing listings reviewed included vacancy 138298977 and vacancy 138413199.

What this means for finance professionals

Explicit AI requirements are currently a limited signal in this sample of CFO hiring, rather than a widespread standard. Only 2% of the reviewed vacancies stated the requirement directly, but the employer that did so described concrete tools and practical applications.

SF Education’s “Chief Financial Officer + AI” program combines financial management training with practical AI applications. The curriculum covers budgeting, cash flow management, financial reporting, financial modeling and investment project evaluation. Its “Neural Networks for Finance and Investment” module includes AI assistants, reporting automation, credit scoring and investment applications. The program page lists ChatGPT, Claude AI and DeepSeek, and the financial modeling curriculum specifically includes building a model with Claude AI.

About SF Education

Founded in 2015, SF Education is a licensed online education platform offering professional training in finance, business analytics, management and IT. According to its website, more than 100,000 learners have taken its paid and free programs, and its catalog includes more than 100 professional training programs. Its courses use practical business cases and instructors with industry experience.

Source notes for submission preparation

SF Education program information