Cybernet Unveils Rapid OEM Architecture Program to Mitigate Medtech Recertification and Obsolescence Risks

As medical device manufacturers face mounting regulatory scrutiny and component obsolescence cycles, Cybernet Manufacturing today announced the formal expansion of its Rapid OEM/ODM Medical Architecture Program. This engineering-first initiative provides manufacturers with modular, pre-certified embedded architectures designed to shorten clinical development runways and eliminate mid-lifecycle redesigns.

A primary operational challenge for medical device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) is navigating hardware lifecycles. Off-the-shelf commercial computing hardware undergoes rapid component turnover, requiring frequent and costly regulatory recertifications and firmware validations. Cybernet’s dedicated OEM/ODM program addresses this challenge by providing enterprise device makers with locked-down BOMs (Bill of Materials), validated software images, and guaranteed long-term component availability spanning up to 7–10 years.

“Modern medtech engineering teams are under pressure to integrate edge AI and low-latency digital workflows without triggering new compliance roadblocks or redesign cycles every two years,” said Ali Bagheri, Senior Vice President of Global Operations at Cybernet. “By standardizing pre-cleared modular building blocks, our OEM partners can reduce hardware integration timelines by up to 40%, allowing them to focus engineering resources where it matters most: their proprietary diagnostic and therapeutic applications”.

Pre-Certified Modular Platforms Built for Critical Environments

Cybernet’s OEM/ODM integration suite encompasses custom form factors, ranging from embedded medical box PCs to fully enclosed all-in-one medical PCs and clinical displays. Key engineering options include:

Sterile Field Compliance: 100% fanless cooling designed to eliminate airborne pathogen circulation in operating suites and cleanrooms.

100% fanless cooling designed to eliminate airborne pathogen circulation in operating suites and cleanrooms. Certified Safety Standards: Full structural and electrical compliance with IEC 60601-1 and IEC 60601-1-2 EMC standards for near-patient operation.

Full structural and electrical compliance with IEC 60601-1 and IEC 60601-1-2 EMC standards for near-patient operation. Disinfection Resilience: Front bezels sealed to IP65 standards and durable housings that withstand continuous sanitation using harsh chemical disinfectants.

Front bezels sealed to IP65 standards and durable housings that withstand continuous sanitation using harsh chemical disinfectants. Custom Mechanical & Legacy I/O Integration: Support for isolated COM ports, specialized bus architectures, and custom VESA/chassis configurations engineered directly to OEM partner enclosure requirements.

Support for isolated COM ports, specialized bus architectures, and custom VESA/chassis configurations engineered directly to OEM partner enclosure requirements. Real-Time Surgical AI Performance : Dedicated high-performance GPU integration (such as NVIDIA RTX) paired with low-latency 4K display pipelines for real-time surgical guidance, diagnostic imaging, and endoscopy systems.

Proven Engineering Across Leading Medtech Innovators

Through decades of specialized medical computing production, Cybernet has delivered custom embedded platforms that boast a hardware failure rate below 0.5% across mission-critical healthcare deployments. The expanded OEM/ODM program builds upon Cybernet’s long-standing track record of delivering custom hardware platforms to leading medical technology organizations.

To explore technical specifications, reference architectures, or review engineering blueprints for custom device integration, visit Cybernet’s OEM/ODM Solutions Portal.

About Cybernet Manufacturing

Cybernet Manufacturing is a global pioneer in purpose-built, medical-grade computing hardware. Engineered specifically for healthcare environments and medical device integration, Cybernet’s all-in-one computers, tablets, and OEM box PCs deliver fanless operation, antimicrobial protection, and global regulatory compliance. Cybernet designs and manufactures its hardware directly, offering device developers complete lifecycle control and customized engineering support. Learn more at cybernetman.com .