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Align Marketing Group Founder Kristy Gusick Selected to Speak at FPA of Minnesota ASCEND Conference

Kristy Gusick of Align Marketing Group to speak at the FPA of Minnesota Conference

Presentation Will Explore How Financial Advisors Can Adapt Their Marketing Strategies for SEO and AI-Powered Search

STILLWATER, Minn. — October 13, 2026 — Align Marketing Group (AMG) announced that Founder & CEO Kristy Gusick has been selected to speak at the 2026 ASCEND Conference hosted by the Financial Planning Association of Minnesota (FPA of Minnesota), taking place October 20-21 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

During her session, Gusick will discuss the growing importance of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) for financial advisory firms, helping attendees better understand how prospective clients are finding financial professionals in an increasingly AI-driven digital landscape.

“I’ve spent much of my career in and around the financial services industry, so it’s always exciting to reconnect with financial professionals and share ideas about what’s working in marketing today,” said Kristy Gusick, Founder & CEO of Align Marketing Group. “The way people search for information and evaluate service providers is changing rapidly. Financial advisors who understand how to position their expertise for both traditional search engines and AI-powered answer engines will be better equipped to earn visibility, build trust, and attract ideal clients.”

Before founding Align Marketing Group, Gusick built a career within the financial services industry, beginning in 1994 and later helping launch and grow a financial advisory practice. Today, she leads Align Marketing Group, a Minnesota-based virtual agency that specializes in strategic marketing for financial advisory firms, accounting firms, and other professional service organizations.

The ASCEND Conference is one of the FPA of Minnesota‘s premier educational and networking events for financial planning professionals, bringing together industry leaders, advisors, and subject matter experts for two days of learning and professional development.

About Align Marketing Group

Align Marketing Group is a strategic marketing agency that helps accounting firms, financial advisory firms, AEC firms, and other professional service organizations achieve sustainable growth through branding, marketing strategy, website development, content creation, SEO, and outsourced marketing leadership. Based in Minnesota, the firm serves clients throughout the Midwest and across the United States.

Media Contact

Kristy Gusick

Founder & CEO

Align Marketing Group

Email: [email protected]

Website: Align Marketing Group