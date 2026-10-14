ROI Amplified Launches AI Visibility Audit as AI Search Reshapes How Buyers Find Companies

ROI Amplified, a Florida based digital marketing agency, today announced the launch of its AI Visibility Audit, a service that measures how visible a brand is inside answers generated by ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Claude compared to its named competitors.

The launch follows internal analysis by ROI Amplified, a provider of HubSpot implementation services, showing a dramatic shift in how buyers find companies. Across brands the agency has evaluated, many were never mentioned when AI assistants were asked the exact questions their customers ask before making a purchase. In many of those cases, competitors were named instead.

The trend is visible in traditional search data as well. In one three month analysis, a company website earned roughly 491,000 impressions in Google Search but only a few hundred clicks, a pattern the agency attributes to AI generated answers and AI Overviews resolving questions before searchers ever reach a website.

“Search behavior has fundamentally changed and most companies have no idea where they stand,” said Zack Bowlby, owner of ROI Amplified. “Your prospects are asking ChatGPT and Gemini who to hire, what to buy, and which vendors to trust. If those tools never mention your brand, you are losing deals you never knew existed. The first step is knowing exactly what the AI is saying about you, and that is what this audit delivers.”

The AI Visibility Audit produces a branded report that documents how often a brand is mentioned, cited, or recommended across ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Claude, head-to-head visibility scores against named competitors, the specific buyer questions where competitors appear and the brand does not, and a prioritized roadmap of fixes rooted in answer engine optimization, the emerging discipline of earning placement inside AI generated answers.

The audit is designed for midmarket and enterprise marketing leaders who need a clear baseline before committing budget to AI search strategy. Findings feed directly into ROI Amplified’s broader service lines, including SEO, answer engine optimization, Google Ads, paid social, and HubSpot implementation and management.

“Ranking on page one is no longer the finish line,” Bowlby added. “The finish line is being the answer. Brands that build visibility inside AI tools now are going to own their categories for the next decade.”

The AI Visibility Audit is available immediately and can be requested through the company’s website.

About ROI Amplified

ROI Amplified is a full service digital marketing agency headquartered in Tampa, Florida, serving midmarket and enterprise companies nationwide. The agency delivers SEO, answer engine optimization for AI search, Google Ads, paid social media, and HubSpot implementation and monthly management. Learn more at roiamplified.com.