DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Link Building Guides Aims To Be World’s Largest Link Building Resource

ByEthan Lin

Oct 14, 2026

Link Building Guide has recently launched and has set one clear goal: to become the number one link building resource in the world, offering the widest array of guides and tips for businesses, digital marketers, and freelancers alike.

This new platform is the creation of Joe Davies, co-founder and CEO of link-building and SEO agency fatjoe. He’s collected over 20 years of personal knowledge and turned it into a plethora of useful guides that explain how link building actually works, without the jargon, hype, or upsell. It’s a free resource that anyone can use and will be continuously updated with new guides and strategies that reflect the current state of the digital marketing landscape.

Link building is notoriously difficult to understand without prior knowledge or proper training – and it’s also one of the main digital marketing strategies that carries a lot of misinformation. The average business or website owner doesn’t understand how the process works or how to implement a white-hat link building strategy, and Davies hopes to change this with Link Building Guide.

Users have free access to dozens of guides – including sixteen “core guides” that cover some of the main link building topics. Information includes a rundown of what backlinks are, white-hat vs black-hat link building, how to gain backlinks, link schemes, anchor text explanations, and much more. Alongside these guides, there is a whole section dedicated to specific link building strategies with extensive tips on how to implement anything from a blogger outreach campaign to link reclamation. It is rapidly becoming one of the most thorough free resources on the internet – and Davies even includes a host of tools readers can use to get started with a link-building campaign, such as a Free DR Checker for websites and a Disavow File Generator.

Link Building Guide is currently live and can be used by anyone without the need for registration.

About Link Building Guide

Link Building Guide was built and designed by Joe Davies, a link building expert with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Starting as a junior internet marketer in 2006, Davies became the head of an SEO agency in the UK before founding fatjoe in 2012. He remains CEO of the company to this day and has helped deliver over 200,000 link building campaigns in the last 14 years. In addition to launching Link Building Guide, Davies also runs Scalers – a free Skool community for SEO agency founders with nearly 2,000 members.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Product Air Highlights Technician Training Standards as Western Washington Heating Season Approaches
Oct 14, 2026 Ethan Lin
ROI Amplified Launches AI Visibility Audit as AI Search Reshapes How Buyers Find Companies
Oct 14, 2026 Ethan Lin
Align Marketing Group Founder Kristy Gusick Selected to Speak at FPA of Minnesota ASCEND Conference
Oct 14, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801