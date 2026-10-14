Product Air Highlights Technician Training Standards as Western Washington Heating Season Approaches

Marysville-based home services company shares how it prepares new and experienced technicians for residential HVAC and electrical calls as colder weather returns to King and Snohomish counties.

MARYSVILLE, Wash., Oct. 5, 2026 — As Western Washington moves toward its busiest heating months, Product Air Heating, Cooling, and Electric is highlighting the technician training practices it uses for residential HVAC service and installation across King and Snohomish counties. Product Air typically sees the local heating season run from November through March. The company trains service technicians to begin each call by understanding what the homeowner is trying to accomplish, then evaluating the existing equipment before discussing repairs, replacement, or other options.

“We spend a lot of time teaching our guys to understand the customer first,” said Serg Nikolin, co-founder of Product Air. “What are they trying to achieve? What do they actually need? We do not want a technician walking in with one piece of equipment or one solution already in mind.”

Technicians are trained to gather information about the existing system, determine its age, check components and warranty coverage, diagnose the problem, and explain what they find in terms the homeowner can understand.

“Our job is to make sure the homeowner has the right information,” Nikolin said. “If we understand what they need and explain the situation clearly, they can decide what makes sense for their home.”

New technicians typically spend about two weeks in onboarding, depending on their previous experience. Product Air’s install manager works alongside new installers on active jobs and reviews the company’s expectations for workmanship, inspections, code requirements, and protecting the home during installation.

Training continues after onboarding. Installers meet weekly to review safe installation practices, wiring, accessories, and installation procedures. Product Air Heating, Cooling, and Electric technicians also participate in equipment and diagnostic training provided through manufacturers and distributors. The same process applies when Product Air hires technicians who already have industry experience, including employees coming from other HVAC companies. Nikolin said technical experience matters, but new hires also need to understand how the company approaches communication with homeowners.

“People come from different companies and they have been trained in different ways,” Nikolin said. “We want them to understand how we do things here. It is about educating the homeowner, showing them what condition the system is in, and explaining what it would take to get where they want to be with comfort or indoor air quality.”

Nikolin said that approach grew from seeing how uneasy homeowners can be when they need to call an HVAC contractor.

“People are already nervous when somebody is coming to their house,” he said. “They are worried they are going to be sold something they do not need or end up with a huge quote. I want people to see our technicians and know they are going to get somebody who will talk to them, explain what is happening, and be straight with them.”

That idea is also behind Product Air’s “Tech Brother From Another Mother” philosophy, which Nikolin describes as an effort to make the company’s technicians and service vehicles a recognizable sign of care and trust.

Product Air also incorporates lessons from previous jobs into its procedures. Nikolin recalled installations where equipment developed factory-related problems after installation. The company paid to replace the affected equipment and added additional checks before future installations. The company has also changed how technicians communicate when jobs run longer than expected. Instead of relying on a single warning that work may continue late, technicians now check in with homeowners during the day as the expected completion time changes.

“You learn from every situation,” Nikolin said. “If something did not go well, you look at what you can change so the next customer has a better experience.”

Homeowners preparing their heating systems for colder weather can contact Product Air Heating, Cooling, and Electric at 425-340-3576 or visit https://productairheating.com/.

About Product Air Heating, Cooling, and Electric

Product Air Heating and Cooling LLC, operating publicly as Product Air Heating, Cooling, and Electric, is a family-owned HVAC and electrical contractor founded in 2017 by brothers Sergey, Eli, and Rob Nikolin. The company serves homeowners across Western Washington from headquarters in Marysville with branches in Issaquah and Seattle, covering more than 34 cities across Snohomish, King, and Skagit counties. Its team provides heat pump, furnace, air-conditioning, ductless, and residential electrical services. HVAC equipment and parts are supplied through regional distributor Gensco, with inventory maintained at Product Air warehouses in Marysville and Seattle.