Tracy Lovig, Real Estate Agent in Metro Atlanta, GA, Featured on the Cover of Real Producers Magazine

Tracy Lovig , a REALTOR® with eXp Realty serving Metro Atlanta and North Georgia, has been featured on the cover of a 2026 local edition of Real Producers Magazine following her recognition as one of the leading real estate professionals in her active county. Lovig ranked No. 4 in county sales volume and No. 3 in transaction sides, reflecting her production across residential real estate transactions.

Tracy Lovig, a REALTOR® with eXp Realty serving Metro Atlanta and North Georgia, has been featured on the cover of a 2026 local edition of Real Producers Magazine following her recognition as one of the leading real estate professionals in her active county. Lovig ranked No. 4 in county sales volume and No. 3 in transaction sides, reflecting her production across residential real estate transactions.

The magazine feature highlights Lovig’s professional achievements, experience in seller representation, and longstanding involvement in the communities she serves.

Greater Atlanta Real Producers features the region’s top-producing agents, identified through Multiple Listing Service (MLS) production data, highlighting their professional achievements and industry contributions.

Top County Rankings Reflect Sales Volume and Transaction Activity

Lovig’s No. 4 ranking in county sales volume and No. 3 ranking in transaction sides represent two distinct measures of real estate production.

Sales volume measures the total dollar value of completed real estate transactions, while transaction sides measure the number of buyer or seller representations completed by an agent.

Together, the rankings reflect both the value of Lovig’s completed transactions and the number of buyer or seller representations she handled, providing context for her Real Producers Magazine cover feature.

Professional Recognition Across Local, State, and National Markets

In addition to her Real Producers Magazine feature, Lovig has received professional recognition through brokerage, regional, and national real estate programs.

She is an Atlanta REALTORS® Lifetime Top Producer and a three-time eXp ICON Agent. Her reported RealTrends Verified rankings place her among the Top 1% of real estate professionals nationally and the Top 0.5% in Georgia, measured by both sales volume and transaction sides.

Lovig has also earned recognition among the Top 5% of real estate producers in Metro Atlanta.

Her professional qualifications include the Accredited Buyer’s Representative designation and Guild membership through the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist program.

Guild membership recognizes documented performance within the luxury residential real estate market and reflects experience with qualifying luxury property transactions.

Lovig is also a charter member of the eXp Luxury Division and eXp Sports & Entertainment, reflecting her involvement in specialized real estate service areas.

Seller Representation Across Different Property Markets

Lovig represents sellers across conventional residential, luxury, relocation, distressed, and real estate owned (REO) transactions, including properties that did not sell under a previous listing agreement. These situations can require tailored pricing, presentation, marketing, and negotiation strategies.

Lovig’s additional training includes Pricing Strategy Advisor, eXp Express Offers, eXp Relocation, eXp REO, Certified Broker Price Opinion Specialist, Accredited Short Sale, and Luxury Distressed Property training.

These areas of professional development support her work with property owners navigating varied market conditions and transaction requirements.

Her experience includes evaluating comparable sales, reviewing property positioning, assessing market response, and developing listing strategies based on individual property circumstances.

Elevated Home Advisors Focuses on Previously Unsold Properties

Through Elevated Home Advisors, Lovig works alongside her partner, Melina, with a particular focus on expired real estate listings.

An expired listing is a property that did not sell during its listing agreement. Through Elevated Home Advisors, Lovig and her partner, Melina, review previous pricing, presentation, marketing exposure, buyer feedback, and negotiation history to identify potential adjustments before relisting.

More Than Three Decades of Community Roots in North Georgia

Born in Marietta and raised in Acworth, Lovig has maintained roots in the Canton and Woodstock communities for more than 30 years.

Her familiarity with these areas spans periods of residential growth, neighborhood development, and changing housing market conditions across Cherokee County and surrounding communities.

That local background contributes to her understanding of community characteristics, residential property trends, and the factors influencing buyer and seller decisions.

Her real estate practice serves Canton , Woodstock , Ball Ground , Roswell , Alpharetta , and Milton , extending throughout Metro Atlanta and North Georgia. Her experience encompasses a variety of residential property categories, including homes with pools , luxury homes , and homes with acreage .

Lovig works with residential buyers, sellers, relocating households, investors, and clients involved in luxury property transactions.

Her practice combines local market familiarity with experience across different property categories and transaction circumstances.

Industry Leadership and Professional Involvement

Beyond residential transactions, Lovig has participated in leadership and professional development activities within the Georgia real estate community.

She hosted the Atlanta eXp Regional Rally for two consecutive years and has held leadership involvement within eXp Realty’s Georgia agent network.

Her professional activities have also included mentoring and supporting other real estate agents.

These contributions reflect involvement in industry collaboration and agent development alongside her ongoing client representation work.

The Real Producers Magazine cover feature brings attention to both her production achievements and her broader professional background within the Metro Atlanta real estate industry.

Real Producers Cover Recognition Marks a 2026 Career Milestone

The 2026 Real Producers Magazine cover feature represents another professional milestone for Lovig following her county production rankings.

Her recognition brings together measurable transaction activity, established professional credentials, and longstanding experience in the communities she serves.

As a three-time eXp ICON Agent, Atlanta REALTORS® Lifetime Top Producer, and RealTrends Verified professional, Lovig continues to serve the Metro Atlanta and North Georgia real estate markets through eXp Realty.

Her work includes residential and luxury real estate, seller representation, relocation, investment properties, and specialized listing situations.

The cover feature documents her professional achievements within the local real estate community and recognizes her standing among the area’s producing agents.

Ranking figures are based on information supplied for this announcement.

About Tracy Lovig

Tracy Lovig is a Georgia REALTOR® with eXp Realty serving Canton, Woodstock, Cherokee County, Metro Atlanta, and North Georgia. With more than 30 years of community roots in Canton and Woodstock, she provides real estate representation for residential buyers, sellers, investors, relocating households, and luxury property clients. Her professional achievements include recognition as an Atlanta REALTORS® Lifetime Top Producer, three-time eXp ICON Agent, RealTrends Verified Top 1% nationally, Top 0.5% in Georgia, and Top 5% in Metro Atlanta. She holds Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist Guild membership and is a charter member of the eXp Luxury Division and eXp Sports & Entertainment. Her practice includes residential and luxury sales, pricing strategy, relocation, expired listings, and distressed properties.

Additional information about Tracy Lovig’s professional background and real estate services is available through her official website , Google Business Profile , Zillow, Realtor.com, LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , X , and Yelp. For inquiries about her real estate services, contact [email protected] .