Carey Finn , founder of the Carey Finn Group at Premier South, was quoted in Redfin’s nationally published guide for first-time homebuyers purchasing new construction, addressing a misunderstanding that costs buyers money before they have signed anything.

The article, Buying a New Build? What to Know as a First-Time Homebuyer , was published September 21, 2026. Finn’s contribution went to the question of who is actually on the buyer’s side inside a builder’s sales office.

“First-time buyers often assume the on-site sales agent represents their best interests, but that agent strictly represents the builder.”

That sentence describes a structural problem, not a bad actor. The person behind the desk in the model home is competent, pleasant, and paid by the builder. Nothing about the arrangement is hidden. It is simply that a buyer walking in alone has no one in the room whose duty runs to them.

What Changes When the Buyer Brings Representation

Finn emphasizes that buyer representation should begin with the first builder visit, not at contract signing. As she explained in Redfin’s guide:

“Having your own real estate agent from your very first visit ensures you have an advocate negotiating contract terms, monitoring construction milestones, and protecting your earnest money.”

Builder contracts differ from standard resale agreements, particularly regarding deposits, construction delays, upgrades, warranties, and buyer protections.

Finn also cautioned:

“Additionally, buyers often overlook that completed target dates are estimates; supply chain delays and weather can push closing back several weeks or months.”

Such delays can disrupt moving plans, lease agreements, and home sales. Buyers who visit or register with a builder before hiring an agent may also lose the opportunity to secure independent representation, making early guidance essential.

For buyers considering a build, Finn maintains dedicated resources for new construction in Concord and new construction in Charlotte, along with community pages for Laurel Park and Afton Village.

Why a National Outlet Went to a Concord Broker

The Redfin citation is a reasonable proxy for something harder to measure, which is whether an agent has seen enough builder transactions to know where they go wrong.

Finn has 21 years in the business and 250-plus homes sold, with more than $170 million in closed sales across Concord, Charlotte, Harrisburg, Davidson, Cornelius, and Huntersville. Her practice runs heavily to listings and to new construction in the communities expanding across Cabarrus County and north Charlotte, which is the same inventory that puts first-time buyers in front of builder sales offices in the first place.

Her brokerage describes her approach as listing specialist work brought to a luxury standard: professional staging, contractor coordination, data-driven pricing, and targeted digital marketing.

“Real estate is one of the largest financial decisions most families will ever make. My job is to make sure they feel supported, informed, and confident every step of the way. For me, this is more than a professional commitment—it’s a personal one,” Finn says.

Credentials and Production

Carey Finn leads the Carey Finn Group at Premier South (License #310688), bringing 21 years of experience, 250+ homes sold, and over $170 million in closed sales. A consistent multimillion-dollar producer and Charlotte-area listing specialist, she specializes in new construction, buyer representation, relocation, staging, and strategic pricing. Recognized in Redfin’s September 2026 guide, Finn serves Concord, Charlotte, Harrisburg, and surrounding communities, with 200+ client reviews reported across major platforms.

Career totals, homes sold, and review counts are as reported by the Carey Finn Group and Premier South and have not been independently audited. The Redfin quotation and publication date are verified against the published article.

Communities Served

The Carey Finn Group works throughout Cabarrus County and the greater Charlotte metro, with dedicated resources for six markets:

Concord, NC

Harrisburg, NC

Charlotte, NC

Davidson, NC

Cornelius, NC

Huntersville, NC

Working With the Carey Finn Group

Buyers can download the buyer’s guide , run an advanced search, try the AI smart search, explore the map search, browse newest listings or open houses, review market reports, or estimate payments with the mortgage calculator.

Sellers can request a free home valuation or download the seller’s guide .

Buyers considering a new build are encouraged to make contact before their first visit to a builder’s sales office. To start a conversation, contact Carey Finn or call 201-388-7921.

About Carey Finn

Carey Finn is an award-winning real estate broker with Premier South and founder of the Carey Finn Group, serving Concord, Cabarrus County, Charlotte, Harrisburg, Davidson, Cornelius, Huntersville, and surrounding North Carolina communities.

With 21 years of experience, she has sold more than 250 homes representing over $170 million in closed sales, working as a consistent multi-million-dollar producer and a top listing specialist in the Charlotte region. She specializes in strategic listing preparation, residential and luxury real estate, new construction, buyer representation, relocation, and negotiation.

Her approach combines professional staging, contractor coordination, data-driven pricing, targeted digital marketing, and hands-on transaction management built around each client’s goals. In September 2026 she was quoted in Redfin’s national guide for first-time homebuyers purchasing new construction.

Connect with Carey Finn for real estate services , reviews, and updates through Premier South, Google , Zillow, Realtor.com, and FastExpert. Follow her on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube . Inquiries may be sent to [email protected] .