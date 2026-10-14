GritWear Launches Plastic-Free Hemp T-Shirt Developed With Its Customer Community and Expands to Worldwide Shipping

Most shirts sold today carry a polyester label. GritWear, the Australian menswear brand trusted by more than 100,000 men, discovered what that means for the people who wear them and refused to keep selling it. The result is the first T-shirt made from GRITECH, a blend of hemp, bamboo and organic cotton with zero polyester, zero microplastics and zero PFAS. The shirt was shaped by feedback from the GritWear community, and from today it ships to more than 230 countries and regions via thegritwear.com.

A shirt built out of frustration

GritWear started with a simple complaint: every shirt its founder loved eventually died. They faded, stretched, smelled and came apart at the seams, and replacing them every year was expensive.

The first answer was hemp, which the brand describes as Earth’s toughest natural fibre and four times stronger than cotton. Pure hemp proved too stiff and scratchy to wear, so the early GritWear shirt blended hemp with polyester. It was tough, it came with a lifetime guarantee, and customers loved it.

Then came a turning point. During years of fertility struggles, the founder and their wife researched everything they were exposed to. They learned that polyester is a plastic made from petroleum, and that synthetic textiles have been linked to PFAS, a group of chemicals researchers are studying for their effects on hormones and fertility.

“I had two choices: keep selling toxic shirts like every other brand, or fix it,” said the GritWear founder.

The founder went back to the drawing board with one goal: to make the world’s strongest and most breathable shirt, backed by a lifetime guarantee and made with zero synthetic fibres.

Built with the community, not in a boardroom

GritWear didn’t design its tee alone. The brand asked the men who wore its shirts what was wrong with them: sweat patches by noon, sagging by 3pm, shirts that stank after one big day. Every answer went into the fabric, the fit and the finish.

That feedback loop hasn’t stopped. GritWear continues to develop new products with its community, testing ideas with real customers before anything goes on sale. The goal stays the same: clothing that is tougher, healthier and better than what’s on the rack today.

Three plants, no plastic: inside GRITECH

The solution took 11 months to develop. No method existed for blending hemp with bamboo, so GritWear created GRITECH, a fibre technology the company says is patentpending. According to the brand, the result is the first hemp, bamboo and organic cotton performance tee made in Australia.

Each shirt is made from three natural fibres. Hemp makes up 50% of the blend and provides strength; it is naturally UV-resistant and antimicrobial, and it gets softer with every wash. Bamboo makes up 30% and provides airflow, as its fibres contain natural micro-gaps that let heat escape and help resist odour. Organic cotton, grown without pesticides, makes up the remaining 20% and keeps the shirt soft from the first wear.

Made for the toughest job sites

Few people punish a T-shirt like construction workers. Long shifts in full sun, heavy lifting, dust, concrete and constant movement destroy ordinary tees in months. Polyester makes it worse: it traps heat against the body and leaves workers soaked in sweat by smoko.

GritWear was built for exactly these conditions. The bamboo in GRITECH moves moisture out instead of soaking it up, which means fewer sweat patches by noon and less odour at knock-off; the brand rates the fabric 300% more breathable than cotton. Hemp is four times stronger than cotton, so the fabric resists tears, snags and abrasion from tools and materials.

Hemp is also naturally UV-resistant, and the mid-weight fabric stays wearable in 40 degrees Celsius heat. After more than 100 washes, the brand reports no fading, sagging or shrinking, with the fabric becoming softer rather than weaker.

For tradies who go through a pile of shirts every year, that means one tee that lasts, backed by a lifetime guarantee. GritWear is everyday clothing, not certified protective workwear, so it’s worn under hi-vis and alongside the PPE each site requires.

Tested, then guaranteed for life

GritWear backs its claims with side-by-side tests against polyester shirts, and publishes the results on its website. In a flame test, the GritWear tee burned cleanly while the polyester shirt melted. In a fog test, smoke passed straight through the GritWear fabric.

That durability is why every shirt carries a lifetime guarantee: if a shirt sags, fades or wears out, GritWear replaces it.

The community has spoken. GritWear says it has sold more than 100,000 tees, and its customers have left over 21,000 five-star reviews.

“These tees don’t just raise the bar. They are the bar. The hype’s real! I have seven black in rotation and not a single regret!” said Michael H., a verified GritWear customer.

Price and availability

The GritWear black tee is available now in sizes S to 3XL from A$59. For anyone ready to make the switch, the promise is simple: buy once and never replace a tee again. Multipacks bring the price down: 20% off in a 3-pack and 30% off in a 6-pack.

Shipping to Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States and Hong Kong costs A$8.90, is free on orders over A$100 and takes 2 to 7 days. Shipping to the rest of the world costs A$15.00, is free on orders over A$150 and takes 7 to 14 business days.

Orders can be tracked online, and exchanges and returns are covered by GritWear’s returns policy. Common questions about sizing, care and delivery are answered in the FAQ.

About GritWear

GritWear is an Australian menswear brand on a mission to make the world’s toughest shirt

with a lifetime guarantee, using zero synthetic chemicals. Its tees are made from GRITECH, a blend of hemp, bamboo and organic cotton, with no polyester, no microplastics and no PFAS. Founded out of frustration with shirts that never lasted, GritWear builds every product with its community. It has sold more than 100,000 tees and now ships worldwide.

Media contact: press enquiries, interview requests and product samples via the GritWear contact page.