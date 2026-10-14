Pluto Security Raises $42 Million to Protect Businesses From AI Security Risks

Cybersecurity startup Pluto Security has emerged from stealth with $42 million in funding to help businesses identify and control security risks involving artificial intelligence tools, employee-built applications, and autonomous AI agents. The company says approximately 60% of the risks it detects come from applications created by employees without traditional software development backgrounds.

According to Pluto’s official announcement, the funding includes an $8.5 million seed round led by TLV Partners and a $34 million Series A led by Jump Capital. Investors include cybersecurity company Armis’ founders, Skinos, Ansa Capital, and several angel investors. <Cite ref=”turn732939search0″/>

Employee-Built AI Applications Create Security Risks

Pluto co-founder and CEO Shahar Bahat told TechCrunch that newly released AI tools can appear inside corporate environments within two hours of their introduction. Finance departments account for the largest share of risks involving employee-built applications, followed by marketing and legal teams, with software developers ranking fourth.

In one case, Pluto identified an application created by a finance employee at a Fortune 500 company to manage customer information and customer churn. The application was inadvertently exposed to the public internet, potentially allowing unauthorized access to sensitive information.

Bahat said the company has encountered malicious components during every proof-of-concept deployment conducted with prospective customers. Some investigations identified compromised AI extensions and skills, including cases involving active attacks.

Pluto Monitors AI Agents and Blocks Risky Actions

Pluto’s security platform monitors AI tools, browser extensions, skills, Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, and applications created by employees. It connects with endpoint security and device management systems to collect information about prompts, commands, running processes, permissions, and user activity.

The system uses lightweight AI models running on devices to assess an agent’s intended actions and identify potentially dangerous behavior. If an agent attempts to obtain unauthorized permissions, Pluto can stop the operation or insert instructions requiring the agent to request user confirmation.

The company also operates Plutonium, a free platform launched in April that allows security professionals to examine publicly available AI skills, connectors, and extensions for vulnerabilities. It includes an MCP scanner and a catalog of verified components.

Pluto Reports $2 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue

Pluto began selling its software in April 2026 and has since exceeded $2 million in annual recurring revenue. The company reports more than 30 enterprise customers, including Oscar Health, Workato, Sixt, and AlphaSense.

Bahat said approximately 70% of Pluto’s sales pipeline comes from inbound inquiries, although she did not specify how many originated through Plutonium. The company currently employs 40 people across the United States and Israel.

Pluto plans to use its funding for product development, additional security research, and expansion in the US market. Its platform focuses on monitoring AI agent activity in real time while allowing employees to continue using and developing AI applications.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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