MIT Startup LNK Energies Develops Hydrogen System to Convert Diesel Trucks

MIT-based startup LNK Energies has developed a hydrogen fuel system designed to convert existing heavy-duty diesel trucks into hydrogen-powered vehicles, potentially reducing operating costs and emissions. The company claims its technology could lower the total cost of ownership for Class 8 trucks by 13% compared with diesel, without requiring dedicated hydrogen refueling stations.

The development comes as diesel prices have reached record highs in recent weeks, prompting governments to release fuel reserves amid geopolitical instability, including the war in Iran. LNK Energies plans to demonstrate its technology at TechCrunch Disrupt 2026, taking place October 13 to 15 in San Francisco.

How LNK Energies’ Hydrogen System Works

The startup uses liquid organic hydrogen carriers (LOHCs), which chemically store hydrogen in a stable liquid that can be transported and pumped using conventional fuel infrastructure. Unlike compressed hydrogen systems, which require pressures exceeding 11,000 psi or approximately 800 bar, LOHC technology eliminates the need for energy-intensive high-pressure storage.

According to the company’s official technology overview, its Hydrogen Release Unit (HRU) extracts hydrogen from the liquid carrier directly aboard a vehicle. LNK has reduced the reactor’s size from approximately that of a shipping container to a compact unit comparable to a small refrigerator.

The extracted hydrogen can power a modified internal combustion engine or supply a fuel cell that generates electricity for electric motors. The system also uses waste heat from the engine to support hydrogen extraction, while the remaining carrier liquid returns to the vehicle’s fuel tank.

LNK co-founder and CEO Sayandeep Biswas said the technology could operate using existing diesel-style fuel tanks and dispensing pumps. This approach is intended to reduce infrastructure costs compared with conventional hydrogen vehicles that require specialized storage and refueling equipment.

Hydrogen Truck Testing and Cost Projections

LNK has built a laboratory demonstration reactor capable of supplying hydrogen to a small engine similar to those used in lawnmowers. The company plans to install a larger version in a commercial truck within approximately 18 months.

Chief technology officer Alexis Huynh told TechCrunch that the total cost of ownership for a converted Class 8 truck could be 13% lower than diesel alternatives. Although the conversion would increase upfront vehicle costs, the company expects lower operating expenses over the vehicle’s lifetime.

LNK estimates its system could become cost-competitive with diesel priced at $6.50 per gallon after producing approximately 50 to 100 converted trucks. Its financial projections do not depend on government subsidies.

Biswas said the company aims to achieve competitive operating costs during the early stages of adoption rather than relying on large-scale production. LNK will present its technology as part of the Startup Battlefield competition at TechCrunch Disrupt 2026.

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