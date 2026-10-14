DECO Showcases Wind Turbine Rotary Interconnect and High-Voltage Isolated Gate Drive Solutions at CWP2026

China Wind Power 2026 (CWP2026) opened in Beijing on October 14 and runs through October 16. DECO Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (“DECO”), a developer of ultra-short-range millimeter-wave (mmWave) connectivity chips, showcased its comprehensive mmWave solutions for the wind power industry. The solutions cover data communication and contactless power transfer across rotating interfaces, as well as isolated gate driving between low-voltage control circuits and high-voltage power stages in wind power converters, addressing critical interconnection requirements in wind power equipment.

As wind turbines become larger and more intelligent, control communication, condition monitoring, and power connections within rotating structures must accommodate demanding operating conditions, including continuous rotation, misalignment, and vibration. Meanwhile, high-power converters require reliable transmission of control and gate drive signals between low-voltage control circuits and high-voltage power stages, while operating under high voltages, severe electromagnetic interference (EMI), and high dv/dt conditions.

To address rotary interconnection requirements, DECO uses contactless mmWave communication to establish wireless data links between stationary and rotating components, reducing reliance on mechanical contacts for data transmission. These solutions can be applied to blade pitch systems, yaw systems, nacelle monitoring modules, and rotating sensor units, providing flexible connectivity for control communication, condition monitoring, and data acquisition.

The DKT10XX series mmWave wireless rotary transceiver chips support data rates of up to 5 Gbps and maintain stable communication under continuous 360° rotation, misalignment, and vibration. The series can accommodate a wide range of communication protocols and interfaces, including USB, Ethernet, LVDS, EtherCAT, CAN, RS485, RS422, PROFINET, and PROFIBUS. Based on these chips, the SDKT10XX wireless slip ring modules can be adapted to different turbine configurations, communication protocols, and installation space requirements. The accompanying wireless power transfer modules support an input voltage range of 12–48 V and a 5 V/3 A output, with a standard wireless power transfer rating of 20 W. Customized configurations can support power levels of up to 300 W, depending on project requirements.

For isolated gate drive applications in wind power converters, DECO will demonstrate a 4500 V IGBT gate driver board based on its proprietary mmWave Wireless Isolation Technology. The solution consists of paired transmitter and receiver boards that transmit IGBT control and gate drive signals across an isolation barrier via a wireless mmWave link, reducing reliance on conventional fiber-optic isolation links and complex wiring. With an isolation withstand voltage ranging from 35 kV to 50 kV, high common-mode transient immunity (CMTI), and nanosecond-level propagation delay, the solution is designed to operate in the electromagnetically demanding environments of high-power wind converters, primarily targeting converters for wind turbines rated at 10 MW and above.

DECO will also showcase a four-channel SiC gate driver board designed for solid-state transformer (SST) applications. Compatible with Infineon’s 2300 V and 3300 V four-channel Easy-package SiC power modules, the board eliminates the need for through-holes in the insulation barrier for signal transmission, helping preserve the integrity of the insulating structure and reduce the risk of partial discharge. Supporting operating frequencies from 50 kHz to 200 kHz and designed for high dv/dt environments, the solution further demonstrates the application potential of mmWave Wireless Isolation Technology in medium- and high-voltage power conversion systems.

From communication and power transfer across rotating structures to high-voltage isolated gate driving within power converters, DECO’s solutions address multiple critical interconnection requirements in wind power equipment, spanning mechanical motion and electrical power conversion. Looking ahead, DECO will continue to advance validation under real-world operating conditions and application-specific integration of its mmWave rotary interconnect, contactless power transfer, and high-voltage isolation products, supporting reliable wind turbine operation and system upgrades.

Leveraging CWP2026 as an industry networking platform, DECO will engage with domestic customers while seeking international sales and distribution partners to expand its overseas market presence.

For distribution partnerships, sample requests, or technical inquiries, please contact [email protected].