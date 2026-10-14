From Kyrgyzstan to Georgia: Yinuo Chen Co-Founds Prime Embryo Fertility Center, Hospital Officially Opens

On October 5, 2026, Prime Embryo Fertility Georgia, a reproductive center under New Asia Baby, officially held its opening ceremony. This medical institution, mainly focused on assisted reproductive medicine, welcomed an important moment in its construction and development.

As one of the founders of Prime Embryo Fertility Center, Yinuo Chen had previously participated in the establishment and operation of the Tulip International Fertility Center in Kyrgyzstan. The opening of the new Georgian hospital not only further extends her experience in building overseas medical institutions, but also marks a new step forward in the founding team’s layout in the field of international reproductive health.

From Kyrgyzstan to Georgia, from building physical medical institutions to cross-border medical resource cooperation, Yinuo Chen and his team are gradually exploring a more professional and stable model for international reproductive medical development.

I. Yinuo Chen Continues to Expand Overseas Medical Layout, Promoting Reproductive Health Resource Cooperation Across Multiple Countries

In recent years, with the deepening of international medical exchanges, cooperation on medical resources between different countries has gradually become one of the important directions for the development of reproductive medicine.

In this process, Yinuo Chen has focused on the establishment of overseas physical medical institutions, the introduction of professional talents, and the construction of an international patient medical service system.

He previously participated in founding the Tulip International Fertility Center in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, and accumulated relevant experience in hospital preparation, medical resource coordination, and operations management.

For an overseas reproductive medical institution, hospital construction is not simply a matter of allocating equipment and personnel. Whether a stable working mechanism can be established among clinical doctors, embryo laboratories, nursing teams, and patient service departments often affects the long-term operation of the medical institution.

Focusing on this direction, Yinuo Chen and his team have gradually expanded their international medical services to more countries and regions.

Currently, their medical resources include the One Life Reproductive Clinic : Thailand, the Tulip International Fertility Center in Kyrgyzstan, the Prime Embryo Fertility Georgia, as well as their own medical projects or partner medical institutions in countries such as Armenia, Iran, and Japan.

Of course, due to differences among countries in medical regulation, professional licensing, scope of practice, and service models, the team must adopt different development approaches when engaging in international medical cooperation, in accordance with local regulations and specific medical conditions.

In the development plans of Yinuo Chen and his team, global medical expansion is not merely about increasing the number of hospitals; more importantly, it aims to foster effective connections among professional medical talent, medical management expertise, and international patient service systems.

The official opening of the Prime Embryo Fertility in Georgia also provides the team with a new platform for further cross-regional medical exchanges and institutional development.

II. Prime Embryo Fertility Georgia Officially Opens, Enhancing Clinical and Laboratory Service Systems

As a newly launched medical project, the Prime Embryo is based in Georgia and focuses on assisted reproductive technology clinical diagnosis and treatment, embryo laboratory development, and medical services for international patients.

On the day of the opening, hospital officials, the medical team, and invited guests attended the on-site event to witness Prime Embryo entering a new stage of development.

During the preparatory phase, the hospital prioritized the establishment of a professional medical team and laboratory system.

According to the hospital, Prime Embryo has actively recruited reproductive medicine specialists with clinical experience at China’s top-tier Class A Level 3 hospitals, as well as embryology laboratory professionals with experience at reproductive centers in such hospitals. By integrating these resources with local medical capabilities in Georgia, Prime Embryo is fostering exchange and collaboration among professionals from diverse disciplinary backgrounds.

Regarding medical facilities, the hospital prioritizes the acquisition of equipment for assisted reproductive technology and the development of embryology laboratory environments; it progressively refines clinical workflows and professional collaboration mechanisms to meet clinical needs in areas such as reproductive ultrasound, embryo culture, relevant medical testing, and genetic analysis.

At the same time, the medical service team dedicated to Chinese patients is also a crucial component of the hospital’s development.

To address the practical needs common to cross-border medical care—such as language communication, the organization of medical records, the scheduling of examinations, and follow-up care—the hospital has integrated Chinese-language communication and the coordination of medical processes into its international patient service system, aiming to help patients gain a clearer understanding of the treatment process and relevant medical information.

From its initial setup to its official opening, Prime Embryo Fertility Center has progressively established an operational system comprising clinical care, laboratory management, and international patient services as its core components.

This official opening marks a significant milestone in the development of Prime Embryo and represents a new step forward for Yinuo Chen and the founding team in advancing their international footprint in reproductive medicine.

Moving forward, the hospital will continue to strengthen its medical team, clinical management, and laboratory quality control. While adhering to local Georgian laws, regulations, and medical standards, it will steadily provide reproductive medicine services and engage in international medical exchanges.

New medical projects are gradually being implemented, extending from Bishkek to Georgia. We look forward to creating further opportunities for exchange in reproductive medicine across different countries and regions through long-term professional development and pragmatic cooperation.