Facebook Introduces AI Feature That Lets Users Customize Feed and Reels Recommendations

Meta has introduced an AI-powered feature called “Your Algorithm” on Facebook, allowing users to control the content they see in Feed and Reels by describing their preferences in natural language. Announced on October 13, 2026, the tool lets users specify topics they want to see more or less frequently, with Facebook adjusting its recommendations in real time.

According to Meta’s official announcement, the feature gives users a more direct way to influence how content is ranked and recommended. Rather than relying solely on engagement signals such as likes, comments, and viewing history, Facebook can now incorporate written feedback into its recommendation system.

How Facebook’s Your Algorithm Feature Works

Users can access Your Algorithm through the three-dot menu on Facebook posts, where they can add, remove, or manage topics that interest them. The feature allows users to describe their preferences in their own words instead of selecting only predefined categories.

Facebook has also updated its “Interested” and “Not interested” controls, allowing users to provide more detailed feedback about individual posts. After selecting either option, the platform may ask follow-up questions to understand which aspects of the content users liked or disliked.

For example, users can request more content related to particular hobbies or ask Facebook to reduce recommendations about subjects they no longer follow. Meta says these changes can take effect within the same browsing session, allowing recommendations to respond to users’ current interests.

Meta Uses AI to Personalize Content Recommendations

The updated recommendation system uses large language models to interpret users’ written requests, including the context and intent behind their preferences. These inputs are combined with existing engagement signals to determine which posts and videos appear in Feed and Reels.

Meta says the technology allows Facebook to respond to more detailed instructions than conventional recommendation controls. Users can refine their preferences over time without depending entirely on the platform to infer their interests from previous activity.

The company previously introduced similar functionality on Instagram, beginning with Reels in December 2025. Instagram expanded Your Algorithm in June 2026 to provide additional customization options across Feed and Explore.

Meta also introduced a related feature called Dear Algo on Threads in February 2026, allowing users to influence recommendations through written requests. The Facebook rollout extends natural-language recommendation controls to another of Meta’s social media platforms.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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