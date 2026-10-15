Flox Intelligence Seeks $10 Million to Expand AI Wildlife Deterrent Systems

Flox Intelligence, a Swedish AI startup, is seeking $10 million in Series A funding to expand its wildlife deterrent technology across airports, railways, roads, and other infrastructure. The company currently operates approximately 150 AI-powered devices across North America, Europe, and Australia, using cameras and species-specific sounds to detect and redirect animals away from dangerous areas.

Founded by Sara Nozkova as a spinout from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm in 2020, Flox was selected as a finalist in TechCrunch Disrupt 2026’s Startup Battlefield competition. The company expects to generate approximately $1.5 million in revenue by the end of 2026.

How Flox’s AI Wildlife Deterrent Technology Works

Flox develops battery-powered devices that use motion sensors, cameras, and AI models to identify animals approaching infrastructure. When movement is detected, the system activates its camera, identifies the animal species, and emits an appropriate sound to encourage it to leave the area.

The technology processes information directly on the device rather than relying on cloud computing. According to the company’s official technology information, its AI also adjusts deterrent sounds based on animal behavior to reduce the likelihood of wildlife becoming accustomed to repeated signals.

The devices can be installed on poles, trees, and other structures near roads, railway crossings, airports, and agricultural land. Flox also provides a monitoring platform that tracks animal activity, device locations, and operational conditions while generating reports for regulatory compliance and biodiversity monitoring.

Wildlife Collisions Cause Transport Disruptions

Wildlife collisions create substantial costs for transport operators and can result in injuries or deaths among animals. The US Federal Aviation Administration estimates that wildlife strikes cost American civil aviation approximately $272 million annually on average between 1990 and 2025.

French railway operator SNCF reports that wandering animals affect more than 8,000 trains nationwide each year. In Brittany alone, 120 animal collisions in 2023 disrupted 660 train services and caused more than 15,000 minutes of delays.

Nozkova developed the concept after 13 years working in transportation and autonomous vehicle technology. She subsequently joined KTH’s AI laboratory to research systems capable of identifying wildlife behavior and adjusting deterrent responses.

Flox Expands Partnerships and Funding Plans

Flox currently serves airports, railway operators, national parks, agricultural businesses, mining facilities, and electrical infrastructure operators. Its customers purchase devices upfront and pay annual software subscriptions after the first year, while manufacturing partners can license the technology for installation directly on vehicles.

Train manufacturer Alstom is among its technology partners, with Flox also planning to extend its AI software to cars, drones, and other outdoor equipment. Competitors include Robin Radar’s Scarecrow bird deterrent system and iCHASE, which uses computer vision and lasers to redirect birds.

The company has raised approximately $5 million through pre-seed and seed financing, including a seed round led by Unconventional Ventures and Tilia Impact Ventures. Other investors include GENIUS NY, Norrsken, Satgana, and individual investors.

Flox plans to use its proposed $10 million Series A funding to increase deployments from approximately 150 devices to several thousand units. The company also intends to extend its wildlife recognition and behavioral analysis technology to additional applications.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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