Rivian-Backed Mind Robotics Appoints Former Ford EV Chief Doug Field as President

Mind Robotics, an industrial AI and robotics company founded by Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe, has appointed former Ford executive Doug Field as president. Announced on October 13 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 in San Francisco, the appointment places Field in charge of product development, engineering, and operations as the startup expands its manufacturing robotics business.

According to Mind Robotics’ appointment announcement, Field will work closely with Scaringe, who will remain involved in the company. Founded in 2025, Mind Robotics has secured more than $1 billion in funding to develop AI-powered robots for industrial manufacturing.

Doug Field Brings Experience From Ford, Apple and Tesla

Field most recently served as Ford’s chief EV, digital and design officer, overseeing electric vehicle development and technology initiatives. He left the automaker in April 2026 after approximately five years, following changes to Ford’s leadership structure.

Before joining Ford, Field led Apple’s Special Projects Group, including its electric and autonomous vehicle initiative, Project Titan. Apple canceled the project in 2024 after years of development.

Field also served as Tesla’s senior vice president of engineering, overseeing development and production of the Model 3 sedan. Earlier in his career, he was the first employee at personal transportation company Segway.

Scaringe said he initially contacted Field to seek recommendations for someone capable of running Mind Robotics. Their discussions eventually led to Field accepting the position after finding common ground on product development and team management.

Mind Robotics Develops AI-Powered Industrial Robots

Mind Robotics is developing foundation models and purpose-built robotic systems capable of performing complex manufacturing tasks. Unlike humanoid robots designed to reproduce human movement, its approach focuses on the physical reasoning and dexterity required for specific industrial operations.

The company uses Rivian as its first customer and manufacturing partner, providing access to an active, high-volume factory environment for collecting training data and testing robotic systems. Its robots are being developed to perform tasks involving material handling, assembly, and other production processes.

Mind Robotics has received funding from Accel, Andreessen Horowitz, Eclipse, Kleiner Perkins, and the investment divisions of Volkswagen and Salesforce. The startup operates independently, although Rivian maintains a minority ownership interest.

Rivian Retains Stakes in Two Related Startups

According to Rivian’s second-quarter 2026 financial filing, the automaker held approximately 32.1% of Mind Robotics as of June 30, 2026. Its ownership declined following external financing rounds that brought additional investors into the company.

Mind Robotics is the second independent business established by Scaringe alongside Rivian, following micromobility startup Also. The latter develops electric bicycles and is led by CEO Chris Yu, formerly chief product officer at Specialized, while Scaringe serves as chairman.

Rivian held approximately 35.3% of Also as of June 30, 2026. Both companies maintain separate management teams and operations, with Scaringe remaining involved in their development.

Featured image credits: Mind Robotics

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