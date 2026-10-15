Cambridge Heavy Industries Raises $6.2 Million for Compact Fusion Reactor

Cambridge Heavy Industries, a Massachusetts-based fusion energy startup, has raised $6.2 million in seed funding to develop a compact, laser-powered fusion reactor that fits on a laboratory tabletop. The company plans to use the technology to produce tritium, a rare hydrogen isotope needed for fusion power, before developing a larger system capable of generating electricity.

The funding round was led by Azolla Ventures, with participation from Overlay, Neta Foundation, P3A, MassCEC, and the Rothrock family. The startup has been developing its technology in a small laboratory near the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

How Cambridge Heavy’s Compact Fusion Reactor Works

Cambridge Heavy’s reactor uses two main lasers to compress a flat, circular fuel target and create the conditions required for nuclear fusion. Unlike conventional laser-based fusion systems that require numerous beams, the company’s design uses a smaller arrangement intended to generate high pressure with relatively low laser power.

One laser splits into multiple beams that strike the target in timed concentric rings, creating compression waves that travel inward. A second laser fires as the compression reaches the center, generating heat and a magnetic field needed to initiate fusion.

The concept originated from research conducted in MIT chemist Keith Nelson’s laboratory, where scientists used laser pulses to study materials under extreme pressure. The researchers found that increasing those pressures could approach conditions suitable for fusion reactions.

According to co-founder and CEO Yun Kai, the compact design allows the company to conduct between 50 and 80 experiments daily. Data collected from these experiments will support AI simulations used to improve the reactor’s design.

Tritium Production Could Address Fusion Fuel Shortages

Before developing a commercial power plant, Cambridge Heavy plans to use smaller reactors to produce tritium, which is required by most planned fusion systems. The isotope is extremely scarce, with approximately 40 kilograms currently available worldwide and a market price of around $30,000 per gram.

A recent scientific study estimates that the fusion industry could face a tritium shortfall of approximately 28 kilograms by 2054 without additional production sources. At current prices, that amount represents roughly $840 million worth of tritium.

Fusion developers are designing systems that produce tritium within their reactors, reducing dependence on external supplies. However, Kai estimates that these systems could take up to 10 years to develop, creating a potential market for Cambridge Heavy’s smaller devices.

Cambridge Heavy Plans Larger Fusion Power Plant

Cambridge Heavy aims to develop a larger fusion power plant within approximately a decade. Kai estimates the facility would occupy an area equivalent to two basketball courts, although the design must first demonstrate that it can generate enough energy for electricity production.

The company plans to continue refining its tabletop technology through repeated experiments and AI-assisted simulations before scaling the reactor for commercial applications.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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