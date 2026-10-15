Operato AI Launches Platform Showing How AI Assistants Describe Brands to Buyers.

Operato AI today announced the launch of its AI visibility platform, a self-service product that measures how ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Perplexity answer the questions buyers ask about a company’s category. For each business, the platform shows where its brand ranks in those answers, which competitors are recommended in its place and which changes to make first. The platform is available now through the Operato AI website.

When a buyer asks an assistant which supplier or product to choose, the answer usually names only a few brands.

A business that is missing from that answer is missing from the buyer’s shortlist. Traffic analytics count the visits that arrive from an AI assistant after a click. They do not show what the assistant said about a brand before that point.

Operato AI needs two inputs to start, a company name and a website. The platform reads the site, proposes the category, the competitors and the buyer questions to track, and runs a first scan.

Each scan puts those questions to the four assistants. It records how often the brand is named, in what position, with what sentiment and which sources the assistants cite. The results are summarised as a visibility score, a rank against tracked competitors, share of voice and citation rate, with a breakdown for each assistant.

The platform then turns the measurements into a ranked list of actions. It identifies the competitor that wins most of the questions a brand loses, and flags purchase-intent questions where a rival is recommended instead. It also shows which third-party websites the assistants rely on most.

The platform detects when AI crawlers are blocked from a company’s website and generates a ready-to-use robots.txt file to correct it. For any question a brand is losing, it can draft a content brief that shows what the assistants currently say and which sources they cite.

Operato AI repeats the scan automatically every week. The account owner receives an email report covering the brand’s rank, what changed since the previous week, questions gained or lost, the largest competitor movement and the three fixes to prioritise.

The weekly history lets a business check whether a change to its content or website moved its position. Scores come from repeated sampling of assistant answers, so they are directional rather than exact, and the reports say so.

“When a buyer asks an AI assistant who to choose, the answer is formed before anyone visits a website,” said Sarah Rolland, founder and CEO of Operato AI. “Most businesses have no way to see that answer. Operato AI shows it, explains what sits behind it and gives teams a short list of what to change, then checks every week whether the change worked.”

The product is designed for Marketing, Search and Growth teams that want to understand and improve how AI assistants present their business.

About Operato AI

Operato AI is a company that provides AI visibility measurement for businesses. Its platform shows how AI assistants describe a brand to buyers, compares the brand with its competitors and recommends the actions most likely to improve its position. The company was founded in 2025 by Sarah Rolland, who has 20 years of experience working with the biggest global brands in Martech.

More information is available on the Operato AI website.