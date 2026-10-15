Judge Orders OpenAI to Share Hiring Records in Apple Trade Secrets Lawsuit

A US federal judge has ordered OpenAI to provide Apple with hiring documents and employee communications as part of a trade secrets lawsuit filed in July 2026. The October 13 ruling grants Apple expedited access to materials involving former employees who interviewed for positions in OpenAI’s consumer hardware and robotics divisions.

US District Judge Edward Davila approved part of Apple’s request for expedited discovery, requiring the defendants to produce previously collected evidence within five days and other approved materials within 14 days. The decision also allows Apple to question several former employees now working at OpenAI.

Apple Seeks Evidence of Alleged Trade Secret Theft

Apple filed the lawsuit on July 10, accusing OpenAI and former employees of improperly obtaining confidential information related to unreleased products and technologies. The allegations include downloading proprietary files from company-issued computers, including technical specifications, engineering presentations, and project data.

Apple also alleged that former employees working at OpenAI advised other Apple employees about what information to bring to recruitment interviews. The company claims confidential information may have been used to support OpenAI’s consumer hardware development.

The court authorized access to interview checklists, guidelines, scripts, technical presentations, and records documenting discussions involving Apple technology. The ruling covers interviews conducted with former Apple employees seeking positions in OpenAI’s consumer hardware and robotics groups.

Judge Davila also approved Apple’s request to examine private LINE messages exchanged between OpenAI employees Chang Liu and Alyssa Peng since January 1, 2026. The messages form part of Apple’s investigation into whether confidential company information was improperly transferred or discussed.

Court Approves Employee Depositions but Limits Other Requests

The judge authorized depositions of Liu, Peng, and OpenAI chief hardware officer Tang Yew Tan, all former Apple employees. The depositions must take place within 30 days after Apple receives the approved documents, while designated OpenAI and io Products representatives may also be questioned on specified topics.

However, the court rejected Apple’s request for expedited access to OpenAI’s research involving metal finishes, power management, and battery functionality. Judge Davila found several discovery requests too broad and potentially burdensome, including demands for information about work completed by former Apple employees at OpenAI.

The court also deferred decisions on requests using Apple’s broad definition of company-originated information, allowing Apple five days to propose a narrower definition. The ruling concerns access to evidence and does not determine whether OpenAI or its employees misappropriated trade secrets.

The lawsuit comes as OpenAI develops consumer hardware products that could introduce new ways for people to interact with artificial intelligence. Details of its first device, including its design and release schedule, remain unconfirmed.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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