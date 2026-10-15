OpenAI Employee Arrested Over Alleged Hidden Recording Device in Executive Conference Room

An OpenAI employee has been arrested and charged with allegedly installing a hidden recording device in an executive conference room at the company’s San Francisco office. Federal prosecutors identified the employee as Abdulrahman Alfozan, a 35-year-old Saudi national who was fired and arrested on October 9, 2026, following an internal investigation.

According to an October 13 announcement from the US Department of Justice, Alfozan is accused of using or attempting to use an electronic device to intercept private conversations without consent. OpenAI said it notified the FBI after discovering the device and used its own AI models to investigate its capabilities and identify the suspected employee.

How OpenAI Discovered the Hidden Recording Device

OpenAI employees discovered the recording device on September 30, connected to a USB port behind a television in an executive conference room. Prosecutors said the room was used for confidential discussions involving company research, products, technical developments, and business operations.

According to OpenAI, the device contained advanced encryption, audio monitoring capabilities, and a mechanism designed to transfer information while avoiding detection. The company described the equipment as sophisticated, although it remains unclear how its capabilities differ from other commercially available recording devices.

Investigators also reviewed surveillance footage showing Alfozan allegedly looking behind the television where the device had been installed. The camera had been positioned by OpenAI to monitor the area following the discovery.

OpenAI Says No Evidence of Sensitive Data Theft

OpenAI confirmed that Alfozan joined the company in July 2025 and worked on its product team. In an official statement on X, the company said investigators had not found evidence that he improperly accessed or transferred AI model weights, source code, or customer information.

The company said its security team used internal AI models to examine the recording device and assist with the investigation. OpenAI subsequently terminated Alfozan’s employment and referred its findings to federal authorities.

The purpose of the alleged recording activity remains unclear. However, FBI Director Kash Patel said investigators believed the device was intended to capture confidential discussions concerning OpenAI’s superintelligence technology.

Federal Prosecutors File Criminal Charge

Alfozan faces a federal charge of using or attempting to use an electronic device to intercept oral communications. He made his initial appearance in federal court on October 13 and faces a maximum prison sentence of five years if convicted.

Patel said the FBI considers protecting sensitive American AI technology a counterintelligence priority. Neither Alfozan nor his attorney had provided a public response to the allegations at the time of the report.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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