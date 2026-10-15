Deezer to Let Users Filter Out AI-Generated Music by End of 2026

Music streaming platform Deezer has announced plans to introduce a feature allowing users to remove fully AI-generated music from their search results. The optional setting, scheduled for release worldwide before the end of 2026, will hide AI-generated tracks, albums, and associated artists when users search for content.

According to Deezer’s official announcement, the feature responds to growing demand for greater control over AI-generated content. Users who enable the filter can reverse their decision at any time to restore access to AI-generated music.

Deezer Responds to Demand for AI Music Controls

Deezer CEO Alexis Lanternier said the company developed the feature after receiving feedback from listeners who wanted to avoid AI-generated music. A November 2025 survey conducted by Deezer and Ipsos found that 45% of music streaming users wanted the option to filter out entirely AI-generated tracks.

The survey involved 9,000 participants across eight countries, including the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Germany, and Japan. It also found that 80% supported clear labeling of fully AI-generated music, while 97% could not distinguish AI-generated songs from human-made recordings during a blind listening test.

The upcoming filter specifically targets music created entirely through generative AI tools rather than songs that contain limited AI-assisted elements. It will extend Deezer’s existing policy of excluding detected AI-generated tracks from algorithmic recommendations and editorial playlists.

AI-Generated Music Accounts for Over Half of Daily Uploads

Deezer introduced its proprietary AI music detection technology in January 2025, when AI-generated songs accounted for approximately 10% of daily uploads. The company subsequently introduced explicit labels for AI-generated music in June 2025.

By July 2026, Deezer reported receiving approximately 90,000 AI-generated tracks daily, representing more than 50% of new uploads during peak periods. Between January 2025 and August 2026, it detected and excluded more than 42 million AI-generated tracks from recommendations and tagged over 14 million albums.

Deezer’s detection system can identify music created through AI platforms such as Suno and Udio. The company has also begun licensing its detection technology to other organizations seeking to identify synthetic music and address streaming fraud.

Other Streaming Platforms Introduce Different AI Music Policies

Other streaming services have adopted different approaches to AI-generated music. Bandcamp has banned AI-generated tracks, while Tidal has restricted monetization for users uploading AI-created recordings.

Spotify has introduced labels for AI-generated music and artist profiles, while also excluding certain AI personas from recommendations. Apple Music was reportedly preparing to introduce AI music labels before the end of 2026.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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