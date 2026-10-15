Leadership Chemistry: Dr. Janice Perkins Introduces Research-Based Framework for How Teams Click

Why do some leadership teams quickly click while others, despite talented people and strong strategies, struggle to gain momentum? Executive coach and leadership communication researcher Janice Perkins, PhD, PCC, is bringing new research to that question with a framework that examines the chemistry created between leaders and how it affects communication, trust, and collective performance.

Drawing from her doctoral research into chemistry in executive coaching relationships, Perkins identifies chemistry not as an intangible spark or personality match, but as a co-created interactional system that can be understood, assessed, and intentionally strengthened, and most importantly taught.

“We spend enormous amounts of time asking leaders to build trust, get buy-in, communicate better, and collaborate more effectively,” said Perkins, founder of Capacity. “But those are often outcomes. My research led me further upstream. Before people can truly collaborate, there are relational conditions that determine what becomes possible between them. You don’t just need buy-in. You need chemistry.”

Perkins’ framework identifies six foundational conditions, or “gates,” that contribute to chemistry: Legitimacy, Dignity, Containment, Readiness and Agency, Attunement, and Orientation. Her research also identifies behaviors that accelerate chemistry and those that can quickly diminish it, including excessive control, power, and avoidance.

The distinction matters for executive teams because chemistry shifts the focus from the individuals in the room to what is happening between them.

A team can have highly qualified leaders, a clear strategy, shared values, and established processes and still struggle to create collective momentum. Perkins’ framework gives leaders a way to examine the relational system they are creating together.

“Chemistry changes the question,” Perkins said. “Instead of asking, ‘What is wrong with this person?’ or ‘Why can’t this team communicate?’ we can ask, ‘What is happening in the space between us, and what conditions are we creating together?’ That opens up an entirely different opportunity for leadership.”

Perkins is applying the research through executive coaching, executive team development, leadership workshops, keynotes, and organizational consulting. Her work helps leaders surface blind spots, navigate complex relational dynamics, and create conditions for stronger communication, deeper trust, and sustainable cultural change.

The work is particularly relevant as leaders navigate rapid organizational change, hybrid environments, cross-functional teams, and high-stakes situations where relationships must develop quickly.

“Chemistry isn’t simply something you either have or you don’t,” Perkins said. “When leaders understand what creates it and what kills it, they can become much more intentional about how they show up, how they interact, and what they make possible in other people.”

Perkins is a Professional Certified Coach through the International Coaching Federation, a member of 100 Coaches, and holds Master-level recognition with the Association of Corporate Executive Coaches. She combines leadership communication research with extensive experience coaching executives, developing leadership teams, and facilitating organizational change.