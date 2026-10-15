Regenerative Revival Expands Physician-Led Concierge Platform as Patients Seek Integrated At-Home Longevity Care

Longevity medicine has become easier to access, but that access can also leave patients managing separate providers for joint care, hormone support, weight management, and other services. Regenerative Revival is addressing that fragmentation by expanding its in-home regenerative care model into a broader concierge platform that coordinates multiple services through the same clinical team.

Founded by Seth Berge, Regenerative Revival now combines its in-home stem cell and exosome services with telehealth-based hormone optimization, clinician-led peptide protocols, NAD+ therapy, and GLP-1 weight management support. One physician-led medical structure coordinates each service, keeping patient information and treatment planning in a shared record rather than dividing it among unrelated providers.

The company’s regenerative services focus on joints and soft tissue and include Wharton’s Jelly and exosome therapy administered in patients’ homes by licensed nurse practitioners under physician oversight. Regenerative Revival also works with patients considering non-surgical options before moving forward with certain orthopedic procedures. The company notes that regenerative therapies are considered off-label for most musculoskeletal applications, individual results vary, and patients are evaluated for candidacy before treatment.

The expanded platform adds telehealth access to testosterone replacement therapy and bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, along with clinician-directed peptide protocols. Patients can also access NAD+ programs and GLP-1 weight management support when medically appropriate. Labs may be ordered as part of the evaluation process, with providers using those results and a patient’s health history to develop and monitor an individualized plan.

Arora Health Group provides clinical oversight, with Medical Director Dr. Sean Arora and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shannon Arora working within the medical structure that supports the platform. Regenerative Revival reports access to more than 100 licensed clinicians across all 50 states and says more than 6,000 patients have been treated through its network.

The expansion comes as more patients look for ways to access longevity-focused care without making repeated trips to separate clinics. Regenerative Revival brings in-home treatment, virtual appointments, lab review, ongoing follow-up, and medication management into one clinical system.

Services are also designed to connect rather than function as isolated programs. Someone receiving regenerative care for a joint issue, for instance, may be able to discuss other appropriate longevity services with the same clinical network, creating a more continuous approach to care.

One of the main changes behind the expansion is the effort to reduce the number of separate providers involved in a patient’s care. Instead of managing different appointments, records, and treatment plans across several companies, patients can work through one clinical network for multiple eligible services.

This structure is intended to make follow-up easier when treatment plans change over time. Clinicians can review lab results, medication adjustments, regenerative care, and other longevity services in the same system, giving them a clearer view of the patient’s broader care plan.