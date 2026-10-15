PPP-KIT (pppkit.com), the maker of the at-home PPP Removal Kit, today launched a free PPP clinic finder for men researching a dermatologist for pearly penile papules removal. Visitors type a city or a zip or postal code, and the tool lists the nearest clinics that treat the condition, with the removal price wherever the clinic publishes one. The directory covers clinics across nine countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

How much does PPP removal cost?

Prices vary widely by clinic location and treatment method, such as CO2 laser and electrosurgery. Based on prices published on clinic websites and reviewed by PPP-KIT, treatment commonly ranges from about $800 to $3,000, and many clinics also charge a consultation fee, often $150 to $300. Some clinics quote per session, so the total depends on how many sessions a patient needs.

Does insurance cover PPP removal?

Pearly penile papules are a benign, harmless and non-contagious skin variation. Knowing they are harmless does not always ease the self-consciousness and anxiety some men feel about them. Because the condition poses no medical threat, removal is generally classified as a cosmetic procedure, and most insurance plans do not cover it.

How can men lower the cost of PPP removal?

Because PPP removal is usually paid out of pocket, PPP-KIT’s mission is to make it more accessible and its costs easier to understand. The PPP Clinic Finder page also includes tips to lower the cost of treatment, such as choosing electrodesiccation over laser, asking whether the consultation fee comes off the treatment price, and getting the number of sessions in writing.

How does the PPP Clinic Finder work?

The PPP Clinic Finder is free to use on the PPP-KIT website at www.pppkit.com/ppp-clinic-finder and needs no account. Results are sorted by distance. Each listing shows the clinic’s location, the treatments it offers, its phone number, a link to its website, and its published price when one exists. Prices are shown as written on each clinic’s website. PPP-KIT is not affiliated with the clinics listed.

Image of the PPP Clinic Finder by PPP-KIT™.

Why is it hard to find a dermatologist for PPP removal?

Not every dermatologist treats pearly penile papules, and many clinics that do never list a price online. Men often have to call around or pay for a consultation just to get a quote. The new PPP Clinic Finder brings the clinics that treat PPP into one search, so men can see who offers the procedure near them and what they charge before booking.

“When I went to a dermatologist in Montreal in 2018, I paid $150 for the consultation just to find out what the procedure would cost,” said Patrick Khoury, founder of PPP-KIT. “Most men still have to do the same today. We built this directory so they can see what clinics near them charge before they book anything.”

About PPP-KIT

The PPP KIT brand is operated by 12613212 Canada Inc., based in Montreal, Quebec. Since 2020, the company has developed and sold the PPP removal kit by PPP-KIT for the cosmetic removal of pearly penile papules at home, and publishes information on PPP treatment options and costs at pppkit.com.

This release is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Clinic prices are taken from each clinic’s website as of September 2026 and may change. Anyone unsure of their diagnosis should consult a doctor before using any treatment.