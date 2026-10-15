CanCleaning.com , an Irvine-based residential trash can cleaning service, announced expanded curbside service across Orange County in 2026 as more households adapt to California food-scrap collection requirements and the related sanitation challenges that can follow. Founded in 2023 by owner-operator Garrett Storment, the company cleans, sanitizes and deodorizes curbside trash cans using a purpose-built, self-contained cleaning truck that schedules service around the customer’s regular trash pickup day. The service is designed for homeowners dealing with odors, pests and residue in landfill, recycling and green waste bins, particularly as food scraps become a routine part of residential collection.

A Curbside Response to Food-Scrap Collection

California’s organics recycling rules have changed the way many residents use green bins, placing food scraps and yard waste in containers that were not always part of a household’s regular cleaning routine. In Orange County, the result can include odors, flies, maggots and bacterial buildup, especially during warm weather. CanCleaning.com’s announcement focuses on addressing that gap with a curbside cleaning process that does not require homeowners to handle hoses, move full cans or rinse wastewater into gutters.

Each cleaning is scheduled for the day after the household’s regular trash pickup, when the cans are already empty and at the curb. Once service is completed, customers receive a text and email confirmation. The company states that every cleaning includes a high-temperature power wash, sanitizing treatment and deodorizing step. Wastewater is collected by the truck and disposed of responsibly, preventing runoff into the street or storm drain.

“Food scraps have changed the way trash cans are used, and many families are discovering that a rinse with a hose is not enough,” Storment said. “This service was built to make the process practical. The cans are cleaned at the curb, the wastewater stays on the truck, and the homeowner does not have to rearrange the day around a service window.”

From a Sedan to a Specialized Truck

The company’s origin began before it had a truck. Storment started with a sedan, a pressure washer and a set of jumper cables after noticing a recurring problem through earlier junk removal work in Orange County. Garages were cleared, but the trash cans left behind were often heavily soiled and difficult for homeowners to manage.

On one of his first cleaning jobs, Storment powered a shop vac through a converter connected directly to his car battery. The container filled with dirty water from the cans, then spilled inside the vehicle while he drove to dispose of it. The job took more than an hour, but it confirmed the need for a more professional method.

Storment later researched specialized trash can cleaning equipment, traveling to several states to meet manufacturers and operators. He also studied mature bin cleaning markets abroad, where dedicated residential bin cleaning has existed for decades. After a bank declined financing, his grandmother loaned him money from her life savings to help purchase a purpose-built truck. The truck, known to customers as Bessie, now forms the center of the company’s cleaning system.

Owner-Operated Service Across Orange County

CanCleaning.com currently serves cities across Orange County, including Irvine and surrounding communities, with Storment personally operating the route and performing each cleaning. The company emphasizes a small, owner-operated model rather than a call center or rotating crew structure. Residents can find service details and scheduling information through CanCleaning.com , where the company publishes its service options and pricing.

The company offers one-time and recurring cleaning plans with no contracts required. Customers may cancel recurring service by phone or email. Each cleaning is backed by a 365-day money-back guarantee, which the company says is intended to reduce friction for residents trying professional trash can cleaning for the first time.

“I am not a faceless corporation,” Storment said. “I am your neighbor, and I am the guy who is out there day in and day out making sure your trash cans are the cleanest they can be. I want to be the guy you wave to.”

Sanitation, Wastewater Capture and Local Visibility

The cleaning process is designed to sanitize cans that may contain residue from food scraps, pet waste packaging, household trash and organic material. According to the company, the sanitizing treatment is used to address bacteria such as E. coli, Salmonella and Listeria, while deodorizing helps reduce persistent odors that can remain after weekly pickup. The self-contained truck captures wastewater so it can be handled responsibly rather than released into storm drains.

The company’s public presence also reflects its owner-operated approach. CanCleaning.com shares route activity and customer education through Instagram , Facebook , X and LinkedIn . Customer feedback is also available through its Google review profile and Yelp listing , where residents have described odor and maggot issues related to green container composting and curbside waste storage. Email directly to [email protected] .

For Storment, the company’s growth is tied to a personal history of rebuilding after financial instability during his teenage years. After growing up around a family auction business, he saw circumstances change sharply when his family lost its home and later faced eviction. By his early teens, he was helping look for ways to keep the household afloat. Starting a junk removal company at eighteen introduced him to home service work and led directly to the neglected trash can problem that CanCleaning.com now addresses.

A Practical Service for a Changing Waste Routine

The company’s 2026 announcement comes as more Orange County residents encounter the daily realities of separating food waste and storing organic material between collection days. While municipal programs focus on diversion and recycling goals, household cleanliness remains a separate concern for residents managing containers at home. CanCleaning.com positions its curbside model as a sanitation service that fits into existing pickup schedules without adding a separate at-home chore.

The company states that its goal is to keep the process simple: the cans remain at the curb after pickup, the truck arrives to clean and deodorize them, and the containers are returned to their place. The announcement reinforces CanCleaning.com’s focus on local service, owner accountability and a method built specifically for trash can sanitation.

CanCleaning.com Announces Recognition as Orange County’s Best Trash Can Cleaning Service for 2026

CanCleaning.com has been named the Best Trash Can Cleaning Service in Orange County for 2026 by Best of Best Review. Led by Garrett Storment, the company earned recognition for its innovative cleaning technology, environmentally responsible practices, commitment to customer satisfaction, and transparent pricing. The award highlights CanCleaning.com’s continued dedication to providing reliable and professional trash can cleaning services throughout Orange County.

About CanCleaning.com

CanCleaning.com is a residential trash can cleaning service based in Irvine, California. Founded in 2023 by Garrett Storment, the company serves Orange County households with curbside cleaning, sanitizing and deodorizing for trash, recycling and green waste bins. Its self-contained truck uses high-temperature power washing, eco-friendly cleaning solution, wastewater capture and responsible disposal practices. CanCleaning.com offers one-time and recurring service options, no contracts and a 365-day money-back guarantee.