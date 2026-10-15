YouTube Music Introduces AI Labels to Identify AI-Generated Songs

YouTube Music has introduced a new labeling system that helps listeners identify songs created using generative artificial intelligence. Announced on October 14, 2026, the feature displays labels on tracks where AI played a significant role in music production, including compositions and vocals, and will also be available on the main YouTube app.

According to YouTube’s official announcement, labels appear directly on the music player page, allowing listeners to tap them for additional information about AI involvement. The company developed the system with music industry partners and uses its own detection tools to help identify AI-generated recordings.

How YouTube Music’s AI Labels Work

YouTube allows music partners to classify recordings under three categories: Fully Gen AI, Partly Gen AI, and No Gen AI. The classifications indicate how extensively generative AI contributed to the creation of a track.

Under YouTube’s disclosure guidelines, Fully Gen AI applies to songs generated entirely through AI tools, including their composition, instrumentation, and vocals. Partly Gen AI covers recordings that combine AI-generated components with human contributions, such as live vocals or instruments.

The No Gen AI designation applies to recordings that do not contain generative AI-created content. Conventional production tools, including pitch correction software such as Auto-Tune and automated mastering systems, do not automatically require an AI-generated music label.

Music partners can submit these classifications through YouTube’s content management systems and delivery templates. YouTube may also use its detection technology to identify AI involvement when uploaders do not provide the information.

Streaming Platforms Introduce Different AI Music Policies

YouTube’s labeling system arrives as streaming platforms adopt different policies for AI-generated recordings. Apple Music is reportedly preparing Made With AI labels, while Spotify has introduced AI-related disclosures and tools to identify spam uploads.

Deezer reported receiving approximately 90,000 fully AI-generated tracks daily in July 2026, representing more than half of its daily uploads. The company labels detected AI music, excludes it from algorithmic recommendations and editorial playlists, and withholds royalties from streams identified as fraudulent.

Deezer is also developing a setting that will allow listeners to filter out AI-generated tracks entirely. Meanwhile, Tidal labels fully AI-generated recordings, allows users to disable them, and excludes them from royalty attribution.

Bandcamp has adopted a stricter policy by banning AI-generated music from its platform. YouTube, however, is focusing on disclosure rather than restricting all AI-created recordings, and AI involvement alone does not make a track ineligible for monetization.

YouTube also offers AI-powered music creation features, including Dream Track, which allows selected creators to generate soundtracks featuring AI-generated versions of participating artists’ voices. The feature operates alongside the platform’s existing requirements for identifying synthetic content.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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