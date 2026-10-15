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Argento CRM Highlights All-in-One AI Workflows for Cybersecurity Awareness Month

ByEthan Lin

Oct 15, 2026

Argento CRM is highlighting how small businesses can use Claude, ChatGPT and Grok through plain-English requests in its all-in-one workspace during October’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency identifies October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

Argento CRM combines companies, contacts, deals, email campaigns, tickets, tasks, projects, documents, a knowledge base and team chat in one workspace. Small business owners can review the platform’s full set of workspace tools and connector details at Argento CRM.

Within that workspace, Argento CRM’s built-in MCP connector lets Claude, ChatGPT and Grok carry out specific actions through plain-English requests, including looking up existing records, creating new tasks and deals, and updating entries that are already in the system.

The workspace also supports creating unlimited workflows, streamlining client onboarding, finding leads and automating email campaigns. Argento CRM uses agentic AI to support teams’ customer-management work.

Argento CRM’s workspace links company and contact records to lifecycle stages and lead statuses, tracks deals through a pipeline, and connects tickets, tasks and projects to the customers they belong to. Email campaigns can be sent to chosen or filtered contacts, scheduled in advance and tracked for opens and clicks, while website forms capture source, campaign and landing-page data on incoming leads. The platform’s AI Discover feature can find people and their contact details.

The AI connector is optional and off by default. Each person connects under an individual login and can access only workspaces they already belong to. The connection can read, create and update records but cannot delete records or change users, roles or billing. Connections can be revoked at any time, and every action is logged. Connecting an assistant sends records to the selected AI provider, whose terms and privacy policy govern its handling of that data.

“Argento CRM brings everyday customer work like contacts, deals, tickets and campaigns into one place, and our connector lets people use plain-English to look up records or create tasks and deals, there’s nothing holding you back,” said Nick Laughter, Founder of Argento CRM.

About Argento CRM

Argento CRM is an AI-ready CRM for small business: contacts, deals, email campaigns, tickets, tasks, projects and team chat in one workspace.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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