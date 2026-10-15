DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

NVN Marine Opens Its First Flagship Store on Fort Lauderdale’s Marine Mile

ByEthan Lin

Oct 15, 2026

NVN Marine, the marine electronics and boating supplies retailer, announced on October 1, 2026, the opening of its first flagship store on Fort Lauderdale’s Marine Mile. The roughly 3,000-square-foot showroom puts NVN Marine’s online catalog of more than 50,000 products within reach of South Florida boaters, captains and marine professionals.

Founded in 2020 by a team with more than a decade of marine electronics expertise, NVN Marine has served boaters nationwide through its online store and marketplaces. The new store is its first physical location, chosen after a review of more than 20 sites. Marine Mile was the clear pick: it sits in a recreational boating corridor, minutes from marinas, boatyards and the Intracoastal.

“Boaters want to put their hands on a chartplotter before they mount it on the helm, and they want to talk to somebody who has actually wired one,” said Ugur Yavuz, founder of NVN Marine. “We’ve spent years shipping gear to boats all over the country. Now we’ve got a counter on Marine Mile where you can walk in with a question about your NMEA 2000 backbone and walk out with the right answer and the right part.”

The flagship store offers hands-on demos of chartplotters, fishfinders, radar, autopilots, trolling motors and marine audio from authorized brands including Raymarine, Simrad, B&G, Garmin, Lowrance, Humminbird and Minn Kota, plus expert advice from ABYC- and NMEA-certified staff on networking, DC/AC electrical and power systems, so customers leave with the right part the first time. It also carries fishing and deck gear including Cannon downriggers and TACO Marine outriggers and hardware, plus power and safety gear from Xantrex, Newmar, Lewmar and more, offers in-store pickup for online orders and same-day shipping on orders placed before 3 PM, and sells only brand-new products with full manufacturer warranties.

“Whether you run a sailboat, a cat, a center console or a bass boat, the problems are real and the season is short,” Yavuz added. “Our job is to get you back on the water with gear that works the first time.”

The opening also marks NVN Marine’s first local hiring push. The company plans to add sales and product specialist staff in Fort Lauderdale over the coming months.

The flagship store is located at 11 W State Road 84, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315, on Marine Mile, and is open Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM.

About NVN Marine

NVN Marine is a marine electronics and boating supplies retailer headquartered in New York, with its flagship store in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Founded in 2020 by a team with more than 10 years of marine electronics expertise, the company carries more than 50,000 products and is an authorized reseller of Raymarine, Simrad, B&G, Garmin, Lowrance, Xantrex, Newmar, Lewmar, Minn Kota, Humminbird, Cannon, TACO Marine and other brands. NVN Marine is ABYC and NMEA certified, ships same day on orders placed before 3 PM, and sells only brand-new products with full manufacturer warranties. Learn more at Fort Lauderdale flagship store opening.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Hiyd Develops Invisible Health Tracker That Attaches to Existing Watches
Oct 15, 2026 Jolyen
One Payment Plan Formalizes Debt Inventory as First Step in Debt Relief Comparison Process
Oct 15, 2026 Ethan Lin
Jersey Eco Roofing Highlights Inspection-Led Roofing Services Across North and Central New Jersey
Oct 15, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801