NVN Marine Opens Its First Flagship Store on Fort Lauderdale’s Marine Mile

NVN Marine, the marine electronics and boating supplies retailer, announced on October 1, 2026, the opening of its first flagship store on Fort Lauderdale’s Marine Mile. The roughly 3,000-square-foot showroom puts NVN Marine’s online catalog of more than 50,000 products within reach of South Florida boaters, captains and marine professionals.

Founded in 2020 by a team with more than a decade of marine electronics expertise, NVN Marine has served boaters nationwide through its online store and marketplaces. The new store is its first physical location, chosen after a review of more than 20 sites. Marine Mile was the clear pick: it sits in a recreational boating corridor, minutes from marinas, boatyards and the Intracoastal.

“Boaters want to put their hands on a chartplotter before they mount it on the helm, and they want to talk to somebody who has actually wired one,” said Ugur Yavuz, founder of NVN Marine. “We’ve spent years shipping gear to boats all over the country. Now we’ve got a counter on Marine Mile where you can walk in with a question about your NMEA 2000 backbone and walk out with the right answer and the right part.”

The flagship store offers hands-on demos of chartplotters, fishfinders, radar, autopilots, trolling motors and marine audio from authorized brands including Raymarine, Simrad, B&G, Garmin, Lowrance, Humminbird and Minn Kota, plus expert advice from ABYC- and NMEA-certified staff on networking, DC/AC electrical and power systems, so customers leave with the right part the first time. It also carries fishing and deck gear including Cannon downriggers and TACO Marine outriggers and hardware, plus power and safety gear from Xantrex, Newmar, Lewmar and more, offers in-store pickup for online orders and same-day shipping on orders placed before 3 PM, and sells only brand-new products with full manufacturer warranties.

“Whether you run a sailboat, a cat, a center console or a bass boat, the problems are real and the season is short,” Yavuz added. “Our job is to get you back on the water with gear that works the first time.”

The opening also marks NVN Marine’s first local hiring push. The company plans to add sales and product specialist staff in Fort Lauderdale over the coming months.

The flagship store is located at 11 W State Road 84, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315, on Marine Mile, and is open Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM.

About NVN Marine

NVN Marine is a marine electronics and boating supplies retailer headquartered in New York, with its flagship store in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Founded in 2020 by a team with more than 10 years of marine electronics expertise, the company carries more than 50,000 products and is an authorized reseller of Raymarine, Simrad, B&G, Garmin, Lowrance, Xantrex, Newmar, Lewmar, Minn Kota, Humminbird, Cannon, TACO Marine and other brands. NVN Marine is ABYC and NMEA certified, ships same day on orders placed before 3 PM, and sells only brand-new products with full manufacturer warranties. Learn more at Fort Lauderdale flagship store opening.