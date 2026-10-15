Stancer Testing-Lab Announces A2LA Accreditation Certificate Valid Through 2028

Stancer Testing-Lab has announced its A2LA accreditation under certificate 7352.01, presented on September 16, 2026 and valid through August 31, 2028, reinforcing the Laval, Quebec laboratory’s role in helping manufacturers bring products to international markets.

Accreditation to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 recognizes the laboratory’s technical competence and quality management system for its defined electrical testing scope. Stancer translates product specifications and market requirements into tailored test plans, representative operating configurations and clear technical reports. Its programs support FCC compliance and equipment authorization in the United States, ISED requirements in Canada, and CE marking for applicable products entering the European Economic Area. International programs include emissions testing supporting Japan’s VCCI framework and product-specific requirements for other destination markets.

Its RF testing programs address transmitter power, spectrum occupancy and unwanted emissions, including antenna and host integration considerations. Its automotive EMC testing programs evaluate vehicle and component emissions, immunity and electrical disturbances, supporting manufacturers preparing electric vehicles, charging systems and automotive electronics for their intended markets.

“Our goal is to turn complex compliance requirements into a clear, practical testing program,” said Keyhan Sheshyekani, CEO of Stancer Testing-Lab and Full Professor of Electrical Engineering. “By combining accredited measurements with engineering expertise, we help clients identify issues earlier, prepare stronger technical evidence and move forward with confidence across their target markets.”

Coordinated test planning helps manufacturers address Canadian, U.S., European and other international requirements while reducing unnecessary duplication. The laboratory supports projects from early design evaluation through testing and regulatory submission preparation.

About Stancer Testing-Lab

Stancer Testing-Lab is an independent, A2LA-accredited EMC and RF testing laboratory in Laval, Quebec. Its team combines academic expertise, engineering experience and measurement capabilities to support automotive, medical, industrial and wireless product manufacturers.

Led by a professor of electrical engineering and a technical manager with a PhD in RF and microwave engineering, Stancer provides testing, troubleshooting and compliance support designed around clients’ products, certification needs and target markets.