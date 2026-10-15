Hamilton Exterior Renovations Highlights Siding Options Following September Alberta Hail Study

Hamilton Exterior Renovations is detailing how it approaches siding material selection and installation for Calgary-area homeowners following a study published September 28, 2026 by Insurance Bureau of Canada, conducted by MNP, which found that hail-resistant roofing and siding can reduce damage risk for homeowners in high-risk hail areas of Alberta.

The company installs fibre cement, premium vinyl and insulated vinyl siding, and handles installation, replacement and repair work across Calgary. Hamilton Exterior Renovations helps homeowners weigh siding materials against their budget and the home’s exposure to hail, freeze-thaw cycles and Chinook winds. Its siding work ranges from repairs to cracked or loose panels to complete replacement of aged or hail-damaged exteriors.

On full exterior installations, the company installs new house wrap, flashing at windows and doors, and new trim as parts of the exterior envelope. Hamilton Exterior Renovations documents hail damage as part of its assessment process and backs its installations with a 10-year workmanship warranty. Brandon Hamilton oversees each job personally, from the initial site visit through the final walkthrough, with the crews he supervises carrying out the work.

“After a hailstorm, people want to know what their siding is actually made of and how it was installed, not just what it looks like,” said Brandon Hamilton, CEO of Hamilton Exterior Renovations. “We walk homeowners through the material options, show them what goes on the wall before the siding does, and put the scope in writing so they can compare it line by line.”

Hamilton Exterior Renovations serves homeowners in Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, Okotoks and Chestermere. The business has a listing at Hamilton Exterior Renovations on Google Maps. Every quote the company provides itemizes materials, labour and scope so homeowners can compare bids directly.

About Hamilton Exterior Renovations

Hamilton Exterior Renovations is an owner-led exterior renovation contractor in Calgary. The company installs siding, roofing, windows and doors, and takes on complete exterior renovations that bring all of those systems together on one home.