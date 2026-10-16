Higher Level Roofing Strengthens Commercial Roofing Services in Sacramento

Higher Level Roofing, a second-generation, family-rooted roofing company founded by Cody Hall, is strengthening its commercial roofing focus across Sacramento and Northern California, bringing its hands-on service model to business owners, commercial property managers and general contractors.

Established in 2020, Higher Level Roofing has built its business around personal accountability, transparent pricing and practical roofing solutions. Now, the company is placing greater emphasis on helping commercial property owners address aging roofs, recurring leaks and major roofing replacements with direct involvement from the owner.

“For a commercial property owner, a roof is a significant investment, and I understand the responsibility that comes with that,” said Cody Hall, founder and owner of Higher Level Roofing, in a proposed statement subject to his approval. “I want customers to know they’re dealing directly with me. I’ll be involved on the job site, I’ll answer their questions, and I’ll make sure we are focused on solving the actual problem instead of putting a temporary fix on it.”

Sacramento Commercial Roofing Project Highlights Technical Experience

Higher Level Roofing’s commercial work includes a Sacramento-area project involving the installation of a 60-mil thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) single-ply roofing membrane.

The installation focused on secure seams, membrane placement and detailed workmanship around roof edges and penetrations, all important elements of a durable low-slope commercial roofing system.

TPO membranes are commonly selected for commercial roofs because of their reflective properties, weather resistance and suitability for large, low-slope roofing surfaces.

The Sacramento project demonstrates the company’s commitment to matching roofing systems with building requirements while minimizing unnecessary disruption to business operations.

Property owners can view the project at:

https://www.higherlevelroofing.com/projects/single-ply-tpo-60mil-installation-sacramento-ca/

Customer Reviews Reflect Commitment to Communication and Accountability

Higher Level Roofing’s emphasis on owner involvement is also reflected in customer feedback.

In a Google review dated May 3, 2022, customer John Lewis praised the company’s communication, writing:

“Excellent communication throughout the process from Cody, the owner.”

Another customer, Vincent Haycox, described a roofing project requiring coordination among several construction trades, including roofing, painting, stucco and framing.

In his June 1, 2022 Google review, Haycox wrote:

“Cody helped with coordination to ensure a weather-tight transition.”

Repeat customers have also highlighted the company’s service. In a January 16, 2024 Google review, Anita Flemister noted that Higher Level Roofing had completed a third project at her home.

Together, these customer experiences reinforce the principles Higher Level Roofing aims to bring to larger commercial roofing projects: clear communication, personal responsibility, careful coordination and long-term customer relationships.

Commercial Roofing Services Across Northern California

Higher Level Roofing offers commercial roof replacement, roof repairs, flat roofing, metal roofing, single-ply roofing, built-up roofing and protective roof coatings.

The company works with various commercial property types, including retail buildings, warehouses, office properties, restaurants, gas stations and industrial facilities.

Serving Greater Sacramento, El Dorado County and surrounding communities, Higher Level Roofing also considers projects in the San Francisco Bay Area and other Northern California markets.

Free Commercial Roofing Estimates

Higher Level Roofing offers free commercial roofing estimates, helping property owners understand their roofing conditions, evaluate repair or replacement options and make informed decisions.

“Our goal is to grow by doing right by people,” Hall said in a second proposed statement, subject to his approval. “That means honest pricing, clear answers and quality work. Roofing is what I know and what I love doing, and I want our customers to feel good about the people they’ve trusted with their building.”

About Higher Level Roofing

Founded in 2020 by second-generation roofer Cody Hall, Higher Level Roofing is a licensed, bonded and insured California roofing contractor providing commercial and residential roofing services throughout the Sacramento region and Northern California.

The company specializes in roofing repairs, replacements, metal roofing, flat roofing systems, single-ply roofing, built-up roofing and protective roof coatings.

Higher Level Roofing operates under California contractor license #1065074 and emphasizes direct owner involvement, quality workmanship and practical roofing solutions.

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