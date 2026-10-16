PNI Sensor Shows How U.S. Commercial Manufacturing Can Meet Defense Demand at Scale

PNI Sensor , a U.S. maker of precision magnetic navigation sensors , announced today that it has the capacity to meet high-volume defense manufacturing needs almost immediately. Because its production lines are already running and already serve high-volume commercial markets, the company can produce tens of millions of sensors a year. Defense and government customers can use that capacity without the cost and delay of building a dedicated production line.

The announcement comes as the United States turns to onshoring to rebuild its domestic industrial base and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers for critical components. PNI makes its sensors in the United States, which gives defense programs a trusted, traceable source of drone sensors and the navigation and orientation technology used in unmanned vehicles, guided systems, warfighter-worn devices, and small satellites.

“Defense programs shouldn’t have to pick between a secure domestic supplier and one that can deliver at scale,” said Becky Oh, President of PNI Sensor . “We’ve brought manufacturing back to America, and we’ve built it to produce at consumer-scale volumes. When a program needs to go from a few hundred units to hundreds of thousands, or more, we’re ready now.”

Why Defense Programs Struggle to Scale Sensor Production

Government programs often face a basic production problem. Most of them don’t need enough volume on their own to justify a dedicated production line. Building one takes significant capital, specialized equipment, a qualified workforce, and often years of lead time. For many suppliers, those costs don’t make sense for a program that orders in modest quantities.

So when a defense need suddenly grows – such as when a drone program moves from prototype to fielding or an operational need requires a fast surge in production – high-volume requirements for drone components and other parts can be hard to meet. Programs may face long delays, high per-unit costs, or pressure to rely on overseas suppliers that already have scale.

PNI Sensor has closed that gap. Its existing U.S.-based, high-volume capacity lets defense customers start with low initial volumes and then scale production quickly as their needs change, all on proven lines that are already running.

PNI Sensor Combines Consumer-Scale Volume With Military Specifications

PNI has spent years meeting the very high volume and tight cost requirements of consumer markets, where every unit has to be consistent and reliable. It has also met the strict specifications of military projects, where sensors have to perform accurately in harsh, high-stakes environments, including settings where GPS is unavailable or jammed.

Few suppliers bring both kinds of experience. Many domestic defense suppliers are good at specialized, low-volume production but have trouble scaling. Many high-volume manufacturers can produce in quantity but aren’t set up for defense requirements. PNI does both. Its sensors are a dual-use technology, built on the same lines for commercial and defense customers.

High-volume production also improves quality. Mature, repeatable processes mean less variation from one unit to the next, tighter tolerances, and predictable performance across production lots. What PNI has learned from shipping sensors at commercial scale feeds directly into the reliability defense customers depend on.

What PNI Offers Defense and Government Customers

PNI gives defense and government programs a proven path from early-stage deployment to high-volume production without sacrificing speed, consistency, or supply-chain control.

Existing capacity to manufacture tens of millions of sensors a year

Fast response to surging demand without building a dedicated production line

Support for low initial volumes with a clear path to rapid scale-up

A smooth move from prototype to full-rate production with one supplier

Commercial-scale consistency and pricing for defense programs

Secure, domestic, traceable manufacturing

How Commercial Manufacturing Strengthens the U.S. Defense Industrial Base

PNI Sensor’s approach shows how existing U.S. commercial manufacturing can make the defense industrial base stronger. The government doesn’t have to fund new single-purpose production capacity for every program. Instead, it can draw on commercial lines that are already mature, already scaled, and already competitive.

That approach saves money, shortens schedules, and builds supply chain resilience. It also helps sustain the skilled American workforce and the technical know-how national security depends on. And keeping engineering and production close together helps new capabilities move from design to the field faster.

“Reshoring isn’t only about bringing jobs home. It’s about bringing back the ability to respond,” said Oh. “Commercial manufacturers like PNI already have the scale, the quality systems, and the people. Connecting that capacity to defense needs is one of the fastest ways to strengthen America’s industrial base.”

As defense planners put more weight on speed and secure supply chains, being able to scale production on short notice is becoming a strategic advantage. PNI Sensor is ready to provide it.

About PNI Sensor

An American-based company, PNI Sensor designs and manufactures precision magnetometers and magnetic sensors, inertial measurement units (IMUs), motion-tracking modules, and sensor fusion technology for defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications. Its products deliver accurate heading, orientation, and navigation data, including in GPS-denied environments. PNI manufactures in the United States and serves customers who need performance, reliability, and scale including the DoW and major consumer manufacturers. For more information, visit www.pnisensor.com.