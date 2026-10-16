Kling AI Showcases Kling 4.0 at Advertising Week New York as Generative AI Video Moves Toward Enterprise Production

On October 6, 2026, Kling AI, a leading AI-powered creative platform, made its debut at Advertising Week New York 2026, showcasing its latest model, Kling 4.0, to the global advertising industry and joining WPP and Adobe on stage to examine how generative AI video is moving from creative experimentation into enterprise production.

Advertising Week New York, the industry’s annual gathering of marketing, media and technology leaders, ran from October 5 to 8 at The Penn District in Manhattan, bringing together more than 1,300 speakers across 500-plus sessions.

The session, “The New Production Engine: Powering Creativity at Scale with Kling AI,” opened with the launch film for Kling 4.0, its latest video generation model. Zheru Liu, Head of Partnerships, North America, at Kling AI, was joined by Mathieu Albrand, Director of AI Strategy & Innovation at WPP, and Elissa Levine, Principal, Corporate Partnerships at Adobe. The discussion brought together diverse perspectives on AI model development, creative platforms and campaign execution.

“We three represent three unique layers of the value chain — Kling, the foundation model; Adobe, the creative tool provider; and WPP, the plan and execution layer for campaigns,” said Zheru Liu from Kling AI.

The discussion built on growing collaboration across the generative AI ecosystem. Adobe added Kling 3.0 and Kling 3.0 Omni to Adobe Firefly , the company’s all-in-one creative AI studio that brings together the industry’s top AI models and pro-grade creative tools in one place. Adobe will also soon bring Kling 4.0 to Firefly, giving creators more choice and flexibility to use the models that best suit their needs. Separately, WPP and Adobe expanded their partnership in February by integrating Adobe Firefly Foundry into WPP Open, WPP’s agentic marketing platform.

From Experimentation to Enterprise Adoption

The session was built around a shift that has been underway for the past year: AI video moving out of one-off creative tests and into the content operations that brands and agencies run every day.

“People appreciate Kling for the ability to generate at the pixel level. Then they come to Adobe to shape those pixels into impactful content that support their campaign goals,” said Elissa Levine from Adobe. “Making that integration seamless is a priority for us — meeting people where they are and giving them the precision and control they know from Adobe tools.”

Mathieu Albrand of WPP described the collaboration between model providers, creative software companies and agency partners as more than a linear value chain.

“You could think of it as a linear value chain, but I also like to think of it as a feedback loop with no start and no end,” said Mathieu Albrand from WPP.

For enterprise customers, the question is no longer simply whether AI can generate a striking piece of content. Brands and agencies are asking whether the output can meet commercial production standards, whether a character, product and brand world can remain consistent across an entire campaign, and whether the final work can be cleared, disclosed and deployed safely.

“Control is the holy grail that everyone is after — best achieved at its highest level through a combination of approaches and tools, which is why the application layers and the skilled talent who build technical workflows and pipelines matter,” said Mathieu Albrand from WPP.

To give creators more creative control, Kling 4.0, its latest model, accepts up to 10 keyframes and up to 15 multimodal reference inputs — images, video and subjects combined in a single task — giving creators frame-level control over characters, scene transitions and story progression.

“For Kling, we value the feedback our clients and creatives give us. We were the first video model to launch 4K native generation, and in the Kling 4.0 series we launched 10-bit HDR — heavily demanded by advertising or film creatives,” said Liu.

Kling 4.0 is now in early access beta testing, with a wider rollout in October. It supports native 30-second generation and can extend a sequence to two minutes, giving creators more room to develop actions, emotional build-up and multi-part storylines.

Human Judgement and Craft in AI Use

A thread running through the session was the boundary between what the models should handle and what remains a human decision. Adobe emphasized the creator’s role in directing the work, selecting the strongest ideas and applying the craft that gives content its purpose and impact.

“As models advance and make high-quality content easier to produce, it’s human judgment and craft that give the work a distinct point of view. Identifying the right creative idea and shaping it for your audience is what makes it stand out and connect,” said Elissa Levine from Adobe.

Liu echoed that view, pointing to the role of creative talent in pushing AI tools beyond expected use cases.

“Even with the best tools you still need taste and craft, and you need to know what the brand is about to help craft its story,” Liu said.

The panel followed a year in which Kling AI’s models increasingly moved into commercial creative production. At the 2026 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, which introduced an AI Craft category for the first time, two films powered by Kling AI were recognized: The Last Real Man, produced by Lipstick for The RealReal, won a Silver Lion in Film and a Bronze Lion in Film Craft, while Lorem Ipsum, produced by Purga Films, won a Bronze Lion in Film.

As of June 2026, Kling AI had served more than 100 million users across 224 countries and regions, and nearly 50,000 enterprise customers.