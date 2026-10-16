Reverse Speech Founder David John Oates Marks Over 40 Years of Controversial Research and a Literary Career Spanning Nearly 30 Books

Australian author, researcher and educator David John Oates, founder of Reverse Speech, is marking more than four decades of investigating unconventional theories about human communication while continuing his career as a prolific author and international educator. At age 70, Oates remains dedicated to exploring the relationship between language, unconscious thought, psychology and consciousness, alongside developing literary works inspired by his research and personal experiences.

Since 1983, Oates has devoted much of his professional life to Reverse Speech, a controversial approach proposing that meaningful expressions associated with unconscious communication can sometimes be perceived when recorded human speech is played backwards.

Although Reverse Speech is not recognized as an established scientific method within mainstream linguistics or psychology, Oates has continued developing his theories, teaching analytical techniques and presenting his ideas to audiences internationally.

His career also includes approximately 30 books covering psychology, spirituality, theology, personal development, science fiction and psychological thrillers.

An Accidental Discovery That Changed a Lifetime

Oates traces the beginning of his research to 1983, when an experiment involving backwards recordings of ordinary conversation led him to interpret certain reversed sounds as recognizable words and phrases.

What began as an unexpected observation developed into a lifelong investigation of whether speech might contain information beyond its consciously intended meaning.

“In 1983, I stumbled upon something that changed my life forever. I had no idea that a simple experiment with recorded speech would lead me on a journey that would consume the next four decades,” Oates said.

Over subsequent years, he developed a theoretical framework suggesting that human communication may operate on two levels: conscious messages expressed through forward speech and possible unconscious expressions interpreted through reversed recordings.

His work particularly emphasizes metaphor, emotional patterns and psychological interpretation.

“I believe there is another voice hidden within human speech, a voice that reveals aspects of our unconscious thoughts, emotions, and motivations. I have spent my life trying to understand that voice,” he explained.

The proposed phenomenon remains scientifically unverified, and meaningful interpretations of reversed audio may arise through auditory pattern recognition. Nevertheless, Oates considers the subject worthy of continued investigation.

Four Decades of Research, Controversy and Perseverance

Throughout his career, Oates has introduced Reverse Speech through international lectures, radio and television appearances, workshops, interviews and educational programs.

His investigations have attracted interest from individuals involved in psychology, education, research and investigative work.

One notable chapter involved his reported participation in analyzing recorded speech associated with the 1993 Waco siege in Texas, where he provided interpretations of audio recordings. Such interpretations are not considered scientifically validated forensic evidence.

His work has also generated criticism and debate because its underlying theories challenge conventional understandings of language and unconscious communication.

Oates acknowledges that pursuing an unconventional research direction has involved professional opposition, legal disputes and significant personal challenges.

“I never expected everyone to agree with my discoveries. But I have always believed that unconventional ideas deserve investigation, not automatic dismissal,” he said.

Despite these experiences, he continues teaching Reverse Speech analysis and mentoring students interested in exploring his methods.

From Unconventional Research to an Extensive Literary Career

Beyond Reverse Speech, Oates has established a literary career spanning approximately 30 books across nonfiction and fiction.

His nonfiction publications explore language, consciousness, psychology, spirituality, theology and the symbolic interpretation of human experience.

His fiction draws upon similar philosophical questions, incorporating themes of identity, human motivation, hidden knowledge and the boundaries of conventional understanding.

“My nonfiction explores the mysteries of the human mind. My fiction takes those same mysteries and asks what might happen if we followed them beyond the boundaries of everything we think we know,” Oates said.

His writing connects decades of personal investigation with imaginative storytelling, providing different perspectives on the questions that have shaped his professional life.

The Angelium Saga Explores Humanity’s Origins and the Nature of Love

Among Oates’ major literary projects is The Angelium Saga, a science fiction series exploring advanced extraterrestrial civilizations, interstellar exploration, biblical mythology and philosophical questions about humanity’s origins.

The series examines power, conflict, free will, spiritual evolution and the possibility that love represents a fundamental principle underlying existence.

“The Angelium Saga may be set among distant galaxies and extraordinary civilizations, but at its heart it asks a very human question: can we ever evolve beyond fear, conflict, and the desire for power, and learn what love truly means?” Oates said.

Through its fictional universe, the series reflects his longstanding interest in consciousness, spirituality and humanity’s potential development.

Forbidden Voice Connects Psychological Mysteries With Modern Thrillers

Oates’ Forbidden Voice thriller series approaches related themes through crime investigations, political intrigue, intelligence operations and artificial intelligence.

The novels imagine situations in which unconventional approaches to understanding communication intersect with institutional power, secrecy and complex investigations.

Drawing inspiration from his research interests, the series examines the fictional consequences of accessing information that individuals may not consciously communicate.

Together, The Angelium Saga and Forbidden Voice demonstrate how Oates has incorporated his philosophical interests into different literary genres.

Continuing a Lifelong Mission at Age 70

More than four decades after his initial experiments, Oates continues researching Reverse Speech, mentoring students, teaching and developing new literary projects from South Australia.

His ongoing work reflects a commitment to investigating questions about consciousness, language and human behavior, while recognizing that his central theories remain outside established scientific consensus.

“I have spent more than 40 years exploring what lies beneath the surface of human communication. The more I discover, the more I realise how much remains unknown,” he said.

Looking ahead, Oates intends to continue connecting research, education and creative writing.

“I don’t expect people to believe everything I say. I want them to listen, investigate, question, and think for themselves. If my work encourages people to explore the mysteries of consciousness with an open mind, then I will have accomplished something worthwhile.”

About Reverse Speech and David John Oates

Founded by Australian author and researcher David John Oates in 1983, Reverse Speech explores theories of unconscious communication through reversed audio recordings. Oates has spent over 40 years researching and teaching his controversial approach while authoring approximately 30 books on psychology, spirituality and fiction. Based in South Australia, he continues his research, writing and educational work. Learn more at the official Reverse Speech website , follow his Facebook profile , or contact [email protected].