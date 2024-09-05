No Screens Before Age Two, Says Swedish Health Authority

Sweden’s health authorities have issued new guidelines advising that children under the age of two should not be exposed to screens at all, while teenagers should limit their screen time to no more than three hours daily.

The recommendations, which are the first of their kind from Folkhälsomyndigheten, Sweden’s public health authority, aim to encourage parents to monitor and regulate screen use for children across various age groups.

According to the guidelines, children and teenagers should adhere to the following screen time limits:

Children aged 2 to 5 years : Maximum of one hour per day.

: Maximum of one hour per day. Children aged 6 to 12 years : No more than two hours per day.

: No more than two hours per day. Teenagers aged 13 to 18 years: Limit of three hours per day.

These recommendations represent a significant reduction compared to current average screen times in Sweden. For instance, nine- to twelve-year-olds typically spend around four hours per day on screens, and seventeen- to eighteen-year-olds spend over seven hours daily, not including time spent on schoolwork.

Health Risks Associated with Excessive Screen Use

Jakob Forssmed, Sweden’s minister of social affairs, emphasized that the extensive use of screens can negatively impact health, leading to issues like poor sleep and increased symptoms of depression. He highlighted the importance of these age-specific guidelines in supporting healthier and more responsible use of digital media among children, young people, and their caregivers. Forssmed also noted that screen time should be avoided before bedtime, and screens should not be present in bedrooms at night.

The guidelines encourage parents to actively discuss their own screen use with their children, setting a positive example by explaining their phone activities when using devices around their children. Helena Frielingsdorf, a public health authority investigator, stressed the role of parents as models of healthy screen behavior.

Similar Concerns Arise in Other Countries

The Swedish recommendations are in line with growing global concerns about children’s screen time. Earlier this year, a study in France, commissioned by President Emmanuel Macron, recommended that children under the age of three should not be exposed to screens and advised against children owning mobile phones before age eleven. Additionally, France is currently trialing a ban on mobile phones in schools for pupils up to fifteen years old, with the potential for a nationwide implementation.

These guidelines provide parents and guardians with concrete recommendations to manage children’s screen use effectively and to foster discussions about the impact of digital media on health and wellbeing.

Featured Image courtesy of Freepik

Follow us for more tech news updates.