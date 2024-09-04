BigEndian Founders Aim to Boost India’s Semiconductor Industry

BigEndian Semiconductors, a fabless design startup based in Bengaluru, is leveraging its founders’ extensive chip industry experience to boost India’s position in the global semiconductor market. The company, established in May, focuses on developing surveillance chips for cameras to capitalize on the shifting industry dynamics as companies look for alternatives to China. This move aligns with the Indian government’s recent $9 billion initiative to support local semiconductor and display manufacturing, amidst growing domestic demand and geopolitical shifts.

BigEndian’s leadership team is composed of veterans from industry giants like ARM, Broadcom, and Intel. CEO Sunil Kumar, who has been in the chip industry for decades, indicated that the decision to start BigEndian was driven by the substantial domestic consumption of cameras in India, valued at nearly $4–$5 billion annually, coupled with government incentives and the demand for non-Chinese alternatives. Kumar emphasized the urgency of establishing a strong local presence in semiconductors to avoid missing a crucial opportunity for the current generation of Indian engineers.

The startup has ambitious plans, starting with the launch of surveillance chips in partnership with Taiwan’s UMC, targeting a reference chip based on a 28nm node process by early 2025. In the long term, BigEndian aims to expand its reach to the Internet of Things (IoT) market, particularly 16- and 32-bit microcontrollers, which are widely used in emerging technologies.

What sets BigEndian apart is its platform-as-a-service model, which helps governments reduce dependence on Chinese middleware, offering software solutions that enable manufacturers and customers to tailor surveillance camera functionalities. This approach not only diversifies BigEndian’s revenue streams but also positions it as a critical player in enhancing data security in surveillance technologies.

To kickstart its operations, BigEndian has raised $3 million in a seed funding round led by Vertex Ventures SEA and India. Despite the limited funding, Kumar views the government incentives as a vital support mechanism, equating it to an effective $5 million boost. Strategic investors, including Amitabh Nagpal from Amazon Web Services, participated in the round, signaling potential for more substantial future investments.

BigEndian’s strategy includes not just targeting the Indian market but also aiming to penetrate global markets with its surveillance chips, which are intended for a wide array of mid to low-end cameras. By proving the viability of an Indian company in the semiconductor space, BigEndian plans to incrementally climb the industry ladder, establishing itself first in essential market segments before moving to more complex applications.

Featured Image courtesy of DALL-E by ChatGPT

