Give the Gift of Sustainable Packaging: The Packaging People Announce Christmas Packaging Solutions

Sep 3, 2024

Unwrapping the eco-friendly packaging benefits across Australia – The Packaging People announce that their sustainable Christmas packaging solutions feature biodegradable materials, recyclable and reusable designs, minimal packaging waste and customisable options. 

In recent years, sustainable packaging has evolved from a trend to a business imperative. With 85% of consumers considering packaging sustainability when making purchasing decisions (Sustainable Packaging Coalition), it’s clear that businesses must adapt to meet growing demand. 

The Packaging People’s sustainable Christmas packaging solutions aim to enable businesses to make a positive impact while enhancing their brand reputation (particularly within what could be considered the most important commercial season of the year). 

By prioritising sustainable packaging, businesses can enhance their brand reputation within a competitive market, increasing the opportunity of market share and enhancing overall business value. Meanwhile, appealing to eco-conscious consumers and reducing environmental impact and carbon footprint enables businesses to meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions in 2024.

“Long gone are the days where sustainable packaging was considered merely a trend! We have always considered sustainability a core pillar of our business.” notes a spokesperson from The Packaging People. “Our Christmas packaging solutions empower businesses to make a positive impact while spreading all important holiday cheer. We’re committed to helping businesses unwrap a greener future.”

Well established across Australia, The Packaging People have designed custom packaging ready for the Christmas commercial rush. Following extensive market research and refined manufacturing processes, their packaging solutions are tailored to meet the unique needs of each business, ensuring a seamless transition to sustainable packaging.

With 71% of businesses planning to increase investment in sustainable packaging in the next 12 months (Sustainable Packaging Coalition), it’s clear that the future of packaging is eco-friendly. Businesses are encouraged to join the positive movement towards sustainable packaging and give the gift of sustainability this holiday season.

To learn more about The Packaging People’s diverse range of Christmas packing options, visit their website today. 

