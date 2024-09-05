Riot Platforms Advocates for Bitfarms Board Revisions Prior to Key October Meeting

Riot Platforms, holding a significant stake in Bitfarms, has publicly called for further changes to the board of directors of the cryptocurrency-focused company, Bitfarms. This call comes ahead of an important shareholders meeting scheduled for October 29, where Riot intends to advocate for governance improvements that could enhance shareholder value.

As the largest shareholder, Riot Platforms, with a 19.9% stake in Bitfarms, has expressed dissatisfaction with the current board’s actions and recent developments within the company. Although Bitfarms, which specializes in Bitcoin mining and is based in Canada, has seen changes such as the resignation of co-founders Emiliano Grodzki and Nicolas Bonta, Riot believes these actions are merely reactive and insufficient.

In an open letter to Bitfarms’ shareholders, Riot has pushed for the election of two independent directors, Amy Freedman and John Delaney, to replace current board members Andres Finkielsztain and Fanny Philip. Riot argues that the proposed directors will bring fresh perspectives and greater independence to the board, countering what it perceives as reactionary governance practices.

Concerns Over Potential Board Entrenchment

Riot has also voiced concerns about potential actions by the current board that could entrench their positions prior to the upcoming special meeting. Specifically, Riot cautioned against any financing transactions that might dilute shareholder value, emphasizing the availability of more attractive financing options that could serve the company and its investors better.

Riot’s letter makes it clear that if the board takes steps that could disadvantage shareholders or unfairly influence the director election, the incumbent directors would be held personally accountable.

Recent Board Dynamics and Governance Issues

The backdrop to this conflict includes recent shifts in Bitfarms’ leadership. Following Bonta’s resignation as interim president and CEO, Ben Gagnon, previously the CEO, was appointed to the board. Bitfarms defended this appointment as standard practice for public companies, despite the ongoing tensions with Riot Platforms.

Date Event Impact on Governance May 2023 Nicolas Bonta steps down as interim president/CEO Leadership restructuring Aug 13, 2023 CEO Ben Gagnon joins the board Further leadership changes amid Riot’s pressures Oct 29, 2023 Scheduled shareholders meeting Potential major board changes and governance reforms

The unfolding situation at Bitfarms highlights the complex dynamics of corporate governance within publicly traded companies in the volatile cryptocurrency industry. As Riot Platforms leverages its significant shareholding to influence the company’s direction, the outcome of the October shareholders meeting could set precedents for how investor concerns are addressed in governance practices within the sector.

As stakeholders prepare for the October meeting, the strategies adopted by Riot Platforms and the responses from Bitfarms’ current board will be closely monitored by the market and could influence broader perceptions of governance in crypto-oriented businesses.

Featured image credit: rawpixel via Freepik

