Qualcomm’s Latest AI PC Chip Challenges Intel and AMD in Processor Market

Qualcomm has intensified its efforts to challenge Intel and AMD in the PC processor market with the launch of its latest AI-focused chip. On Wednesday, Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processor at the IFA conference in Berlin, marking a significant push toward integrating artificial intelligence into personal computers. This new processor, part of Qualcomm’s expanding Snapdragon X Series, is designed to handle AI tasks with efficiency and long battery life on Windows-based PCs.

The Snapdragon X Plus 8-core targets PCs starting at $700, signaling Qualcomm’s ambition to bring AI capabilities to more accessible devices. While Qualcomm is traditionally known for its dominance in smartphone chip manufacturing, it has been broadening its scope into the PC sector. Notably, Microsoft has already integrated Qualcomm’s X Series chips into its Surface Laptop and Surface Pro tablet, allowing AI tasks to be performed without an internet connection, under the branding of Copilot+ PCs.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon stated in an interview that the company’s push into the PC market is part of a larger strategy to diversify its product offerings beyond mobile chipsets, which now includes automotive technologies, with AI playing a pivotal role. Amon highlighted that the PC market is undergoing a transformation, driven by the convergence of mobile and PC technologies, as users expect similar battery performance across devices. He also noted the growing integration of AI with desktop computers as another driving factor.

Neil Shah, a partner at Counterpoint Research, emphasized the timeliness of Qualcomm’s entry into the PC market, given the increasing demand for “on-device AI,” where AI processes are handled directly by the hardware rather than through the cloud. Qualcomm’s expertise in low-powered AI devices for smartphones has translated well to the PC form factor, with its Snapdragon X Series benefiting from energy-efficient architecture developed by British chip designer Arm.

Qualcomm’s focus on AI-powered PCs is supported by major industry players like Microsoft and Lenovo, with several manufacturers adopting the Snapdragon X series for their AI-driven devices. Although PCs currently represent a small portion of Qualcomm’s revenue, projections indicate a potential 300% increase in the number of PCs shipped with Qualcomm processors this year.

Intel, Qualcomm’s key competitor, recently launched its Intel Core Ultra 200V series of processors as a counter to Qualcomm’s advancements. These processors, also designed to power AI applications with high energy efficiency, are expected to hit the market this month. Meanwhile, Qualcomm plans to expand its product line with mini desktops and other AI-focused computing devices in the near future, signaling its long-term commitment to the PC market.

