Google Gemini Expected to Launch on Wear OS with Samsung Galaxy Watch 8

After months of teasing, Google’s AI assistant, Gemini, appears ready to debut on Android smartwatches. A leaked promotional image for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, shared by Roland Quandt, displays the phrase “Ask Google Gemini” alongside the AI’s logo, hinting that Samsung’s smartwatch will be the first to feature the new AI before a wider Wear OS rollout.

Gemini to Replace Google Assistant Across Devices

Earlier this year, Google announced that Gemini will replace Google Assistant on all compatible products. Smartwatches currently equipped with Assistant will eventually receive the Gemini upgrade. However, devices lacking Assistant will not have access to Gemini.

Although Gemini for smartwatches was introduced alongside Wear OS 6, Jaime Williams, Wear OS’ product manager, clarified that “Gemini is independent of Wear OS 6.” This means users with existing smartwatches can download Gemini as a standalone app without waiting for the Wear OS 6 update.

Author’s Opinion Gemini’s rollout on Wear OS smartwatches signals a promising leap forward for AI-driven wearable experiences. Offering AI assistance directly on the wrist can boost convenience and accessibility, but Google must ensure the assistant performs reliably and respects user privacy. This integration could redefine how people interact with smartwatches, moving beyond simple notifications to real-time, context-aware help.

Featured image credit: Digital Trends

