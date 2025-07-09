From Victim to Warrior: Yoli De La Cruz’s Fight Sparks a Movement of Empowered Women

The Journey of Yoli De La Cruz: A Story of Empowerment and Transformation

“De La Cruz,” an award-winning feature film, showcases the gripping journey of a young woman who transforms from a victim of sexual assault to a formidable force of justice and empowerment. The movie, which has already earned 29 awards at international film festivals, will be available to U.S. audiences on August 8th through Amazon and Fandango.

The story follows 17-year-old Yoli De La Cruz, who suffers a devastating assault at the hands of Victor, the son of a corrupt police captain. After realizing that she will not find the justice she deserves within the system, Yoli takes matters into her own hands. She trains under the guidance of Lobo, a former bare-knuckle fighter and hitman who has left behind his past to become an MMA trainer. Lobo’s own life was spared by La Santa Muerte, the Mexican folk saint of death, and he now offers Yoli the tools to transform herself.

After six months of intense training, Yoli is ready to seek revenge on Victor, but her journey takes an unexpected turn. Lobo sees potential in her to become an underground MMA champion. This revelation leads Yoli to embrace her newfound strength, and she becomes not only a fighter but a symbol of female empowerment and resilience.

Inspiring Women Through the Story of Yoli De La Cruz

“De La Cruz” is more than just a thriller—it’s a powerful narrative about transformation, strength, and the fight for justice. Yoli’s story resonates deeply with women worldwide, encouraging them to take control of their narratives, defend themselves, and reclaim their power.

The film’s core message focuses on women finding their inner strength in the face of adversity. Yoli’s journey from trauma to triumph inspires viewers to fight for their own justice and to transform their lives. “We want to show that empowerment comes from within. Our lead protagonist’s journey is meant to motivate and inspire women everywhere to stand up for themselves and never back down,” said Michael Baez, the film’s creator and owner of Baez Entertainment Inc.

Award-Winning Film That Stands Out in the Industry

“De La Cruz” is a standout in the genre of high-quality, intense dramas and thrillers. With a focus on supernatural elements and a compelling story, the film demonstrates the capability of producing exciting narratives on small and medium-sized budgets. This accomplishment sets Baez Entertainment apart from its competitors, proving that a captivating film doesn’t need a massive budget to make a significant impact.

The film has already been recognized at several prestigious international film festivals, where it has garnered 29 awards and nominations. These accolades reflect the strength of the story, the powerful performances, and the film’s relevance in today’s social climate.

Reaching a Broader Audience

With its digital release slated for August 8th, “De La Cruz” aims to reach a global audience, especially women looking for stories of resilience and empowerment. The film’s themes of self-defense, transformation, and justice are timely, as many women continue to fight for their rights and voices to be heard.

Through platforms like Amazon and Fandango, “De La Cruz” will be available to millions of viewers who can now experience this unique, empowering film from the comfort of their homes.

About Baez Entertainment Inc.

Baez Entertainment Inc. is an innovative production company focused on producing high-quality films that blend drama, action, and supernatural elements. Specializing in captivating stories told on a smaller scale, Baez Entertainment has gained recognition for its ability to create compelling narratives on limited budgets, earning numerous awards at international film festivals.

The company’s latest project, “De La Cruz,” exemplifies its dedication to creating thought-provoking stories that resonate with audiences globally.

