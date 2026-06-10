GoalBased Breaks Investment Advisory Norms, Posts Full Fee Schedule From 0.85% With No Advisor Call Required

GoalBased, an investment advisory service offered through Keystone Financial Group, a registered investment advisor, based in Louisville, today announced public availability of its flat-fee advisory platform. In a break from the industry norm, GoalBased publishes its full fee schedule and $5,000 starting minimum directly on its website, allowing prospective clients to evaluate pricing before scheduling a call.

The fee schedule is tiered by account size. Accounts under $1 million are charged 0.85 percent annually. Accounts between $1 million and $5 million are charged 0.65 percent. Accounts above $5 million are charged 0.50 percent. All tiers receive the full service, which includes Mission Portfolios managed by Sandhill Asset Management, a dba of Keystone Financial Group, a registered investment advisor, tax loss harvesting, automatic rebalancing, dividend reinvestment, and goals planning. Clients receive a dedicated advisor at $250,000 in assets.

Industry-wide advisory fees have long been notoriously difficult for prospective clients to compare. Most registered investment advisors require an introductory consultation before disclosing their fee structure, which makes cost-based comparison shopping difficult. Published surveys have placed the industry average near 1 percent annually for full-service relationships, though that figure varies meaningfully by firm, asset level, and service scope.

“Our fees are on the website. Clients should not need to sit through a sales call to find out what an advisor costs,” said Sean Melican, APMA, founder and CEO of GoalBased. “If the fee is fair, transparency helps. If it is not, transparency is the pressure the industry needs.”

Melican holds Series 7 and Series 66 licenses and the APMA (Accredited Portfolio Management Advisor) designation. He has advised clients directly for seven years and serves as the primary advisor on GoalBased accounts at the dedicated-advisor tier.

GoalBased operates under a fiduciary standard, which means every recommendation is intended to serve the client’s interest first. The service manages close to $100 million in assets for approximately 250 client households nationwide. The service is built on the Betterment platform for its core infrastructure, with Mission Portfolios designed and managed by Sandhill Asset Management, a dba of Keystone Financial Group, a registered investment advisor.

GoalBased launched its public platform to serve clients nationwide. Prospective clients can view the full fee schedule at goalbasedwealth.com, complete a life-stage and goals questionnaire to receive a recommended Mission Portfolio, or call 502-208-5514 to speak with the team directly.

About GoalBased

GoalBased is a goal-based investment advisory service headquartered at 6013 Brownsboro Park Blvd, Suite A, Louisville, KY 40207. The service offers Mission Portfolios, dedicated financial advisor access at $250,000, and a flat annual fee starting at 0.85 percent. GoalBased manages close to $100 million in assets for approximately 250 client households nationwide. The Mission Portfolio methodology is managed by Sandhill Asset Management, a dba of Keystone Financial Group, a registered investment advisor.

Investment advice offered through GoalBased, a dba of Keystone Financial Group, a registered investment advisor. GoalBased and Keystone Financial Group are separate entities.