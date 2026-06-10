Maximus Lerois LLC Announces Dominion 90, a 90-Day Leadership and Identity Development Experience Built on The Revision Method

From Achievement to Identity: A Growing Conversation Around Success

Maximus Lerois LLC has announced Dominion 90, a 90-day leadership and identity development experience built on The Revision Method™, the company’s framework for helping leaders, entrepreneurs, executives, and high performers examine the internal narratives shaping how they lead, perform, relate, and build legacy.

The announcement comes as conversations around leadership development increasingly extend beyond traditional performance metrics to include emotional intelligence, resilience, identity, and long-term well-being. Through speaking engagements, educational content, workshops, and published works, Maximus Lerois continues to explore how personal history, emotional patterns, and self-perception influence professional growth and leadership effectiveness.

As an Author, Speaker, Certified Psychotherapist, Certified Emotional Intelligence Practitioner, Certified Neuro-Linguistic Programming Practitioner, Chief Wellness and Performance Strategist, and retired U.S. Marine, Lerois brings together perspectives from multiple disciplines to examine the relationship between achievement and emotional well-being.

A Framework Built Around Internal Narratives

Dominion 90 applies this framework over a structured 90-day process. And central to this work is The Revision Method™, a framework organized around four stages: Recognize, Reframe, Release, and Rewrite.

The model was developed to help individuals identify recurring beliefs, emotional responses, and behavioral patterns that may continue influencing decisions long after the circumstances that created them have changed. Rather than focusing exclusively on external success, the framework encourages participants to examine the underlying assumptions that shape leadership, relationships, communication, and personal growth.

According to Lerois, many high achievers reach significant milestones while continuing to carry unresolved emotional burdens that influence how they experience success.

“Your next level will not heal the old script. It will reveal it,” said Maximus Lerois.

The framework is used across speaking engagements, educational programs, workshops, and coaching environments where participants explore how identity, emotional regulation, and self-awareness contribute to sustainable performance and leadership development.

A Journey That Shapes the Message

The foundation of Lerois’s work is closely connected to his own personal and professional experiences.

Growing up in South Los Angeles, he later served in the United States Marine Corps, completing two tours in Afghanistan. Following his military service, he pursued education and professional development in psychotherapy, emotional intelligence, leadership development, and personal transformation.

These experiences contributed to a professional philosophy that combines discipline, emotional awareness, neuroscience, leadership strategy, and personal responsibility.

Rather than positioning achievement as the final destination, his work examines how success can reveal unresolved challenges that often remain hidden beneath professional accomplishments.

This perspective has resonated with audiences seeking a deeper understanding of leadership and personal development beyond conventional productivity frameworks.

“Dominion 90 does not motivate the old script. It helps people revise it.”

Mental Health Is a Lie Expands the Discussion

Another component of the announcement is the continued visibility of Lerois’ book, Mental Health Is a Lie: Why You Haven’t Healed Yet — And the Missing Piece No One Taught You.

The book examines healing, identity, emotional intelligence, nervous system regulation, and personal transformation through a framework that encourages readers to explore the deeper patterns influencing their lives.

Importantly, the work is not positioned as a rejection of therapy, mental health support, or professional care. Instead, it seeks to expand conversations about healing by examining how identity, emotional burdens, and longstanding internal narratives shape personal experiences.

The publication has become a focal point for discussions surrounding emotional mastery, leadership, and personal authorship.

“You are not broken. You are authored by an old script, and now you have the power to rewrite it,” said Lerois.

The book is available through Mental Health Is a Lie and serves as an extension of the broader educational work conducted through Maximus Lerois LLC.

Leadership Development Beyond Performance Metrics

As organizations increasingly recognize the importance of emotional intelligence in leadership, Lerois continues to focus on helping audiences understand the relationship between personal growth and professional effectiveness.

His workshops and presentations frequently address topics such as emotional regulation, identity development, resilience, communication, leadership presence, and legacy building.

One example is his educational exercise, “The Backpack of Burdens,” which uses symbolic weights to illustrate how unresolved emotional experiences can affect leadership, relationships, and decision-making.

The exercise highlights a recurring theme throughout his work: people are often limited not by capability but by the emotional weight they carry into new opportunities and environments.

This approach has helped establish a distinct position within conversations surrounding leadership development, emotional intelligence, and performance strategy.

Adding to the momentum surrounding the launch of Dominion 90, Maximus Lerois has been recognized as the “ Best Leadership Wellness & Performance Strategist in the United States of 2026. ” The award has been officially announced and published on BestofBestReview.com, a prestigious, exclusive authority recognized for recognizing excellence, innovation, and impact across industries.

This recognition highlights Lerois’s contributions to leadership development, emotional intelligence, wellness strategy, performance optimization, and personal transformation. It also reflects the growing influence of his work in helping leaders, entrepreneurs, executives, and organizations bridge the gap between external achievement and internal alignment.

The award further reinforces the mission behind Dominion 90 and The Revision Method™, both of which focus on helping individuals identify and revise the internal narratives that shape leadership effectiveness, emotional well-being, and long-term success.

A Continued Focus on Leadership, Legacy, and Personal Authorship

Looking ahead, Maximus Lerois LLC plans to continue expanding its educational content, speaking engagements, leadership programs, and thought leadership initiatives.

The organization’s ongoing mission centers on helping individuals move beyond survival-based patterns and toward greater clarity, emotional freedom, and intentional leadership.

“Stop surviving your success. Rewrite the script,” said Lerois.

As discussions around leadership continue evolving, the company remains focused on providing frameworks that encourage individuals to examine how identity, emotional intelligence, and personal narratives shape both professional and personal outcomes.

“The goal is not just to heal. The goal is to take back the pen and author what comes next,” Lerois added.

Additional information about Dominion 90 and upcoming enrollment opportunities is available at https://www.maximuslerois.com/dominion-90

About Maximus Lerois LLC

Maximus Lerois LLC is a leadership development and personal transformation organization founded by Maximus Lerois, an Author, Speaker, Certified Psychotherapist, Certified Emotional Intelligence Practitioner, certified neuro-linguistic programming practitioner, Chief Wellness and Performance Strategist, and retired U.S. Marine. Through speaking engagements, educational programs, workshops, and published works, the organization explores the intersection of leadership, emotional intelligence, identity development, performance, and legacy.

Additional information is available at Maximus Lerois , while information about the book Mental Health Is a Lie can be found at https://mentalhealthisalie.com . Additional content, insights, and updates are available through Instagram , YouTube , and LinkedIn . Inquiries may be directed to connect@maximuslerois.com .