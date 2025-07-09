Japan Deems Trump’s Latest Tariff Move ‘Regrettable’ Amid Global Deadline Pressure

U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent tariff letters, which threaten steep duties on several countries including key allies, have caused shock and regret among affected nations, even as many remain hopeful that negotiations could yield favorable outcomes.

Japan Deems Tariff Hike ‘Regrettable’ but Continues Talks

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba described the latest tariff announcement as “truly regrettable” but emphasized his commitment to ongoing negotiations with the U.S. government. Japan faces a 25% tariff on imports to the U.S. starting August 1, slightly higher than the previously announced 24%.

At a cabinet meeting focused on Japan’s tariff strategy, Ishiba mentioned that the Trump administration proposed continuing talks until the August deadline and that the tariff letter content could be revised depending on Japan’s response. The announcement came shortly after Trump shared copies of the tariff letters on Truth Social.

South Korean leaders pledged to accelerate tariff negotiations to “swiftly resolve trade uncertainties,” according to a statement from their Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. South Korea’s imports face a 20% tariff, unchanged from the April announcement. Trade Minister Yeo Han-Koo also requested the U.S. lower tariffs on automobiles, steel, and other goods during talks with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Thailand and Malaysia Express Concern but Remain Optimistic

Thai Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said he was “a little shocked” by the tariff rate but remained confident it would align with rates applied to other countries. Thailand is subject to a 36% tariff, one of the highest among the 14 nations mentioned, unchanged since April.

Malaysia’s tariff increased to 25% from a threatened 24%, but its Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry reiterated commitment to “continuing engagement with the U.S. toward a balanced, mutually beneficial, and comprehensive trade agreement.”

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa criticized the 30% tariff rate imposed on his country as “not an accurate representation of available trade data.” He highlighted that 77% of U.S. goods enter South Africa tariff-free and pledged continued diplomatic efforts for a “more balanced and mutually beneficial trade relationship.”

Deborah Elms, head of trade policy at the Hinrich Foundation, suggested that countries’ negotiation efforts had little impact on the tariff outcomes. She noted that ASEAN members who actively sought negotiations received similar treatment to those not involved, speculating that Trump’s targeting of Asian nations might reflect concerns over regional supply chains involving China.

Trump posted screenshots of tariff letters for over a dozen countries, signaling willingness for further negotiation before the August 1 deadline. The letters indicated the U.S. may adjust tariff levels based on ongoing talks.

Author’s Opinion Trade wars and tariff threats create uncertainty that harms global economies and diplomatic relations. While protecting national interests is valid, persistent tariff escalations risk backfiring by disrupting supply chains and alienating allies. A more strategic, collaborative approach focused on negotiation and mutual benefit would better serve all parties involved.

Featured image credit: Heute

