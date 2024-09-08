Global Downtrend: Over 600 Bitcoin ATMs Decommissioned in Recent Months

In the first two quarters of Q3 2024, the global network of Bitcoin ATMs saw a significant reduction, with more than 600 units going offline. This trend, particularly pronounced in the United States, aligns with intensified regulatory scrutiny and law enforcement actions targeting machines frequently implicated in scams and extortion schemes.

Widespread Shutdowns and Regulatory Actions

Data sourced from Coin ATM Radar indicates that the global Bitcoin ATM network experienced a decrease of 435 machines in July and an additional 182 in August. The United States led these reductions, with 411 ATMs removed in July and 258 in August, reflecting the country’s aggressive approach towards regulating these machines. On August 7, discussions in Chico, California, led by Andy Pickett, Chief Administrative Officer at the County of Butte, proposed treating Bitcoin ATMs with regulatory measures akin to those applied to traditional banking institutions.

Rising Scam Incidents and Consumer Losses

The United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has reported a significant surge in scams involving Bitcoin ATMs, with a tenfold increase since 2020. These machines, which operate similarly to conventional ATMs but allow cryptocurrency transactions, have been exploited by fraudsters due to their anonymity and the speed of transactions. In 2023, losses attributed to Bitcoin ATM scams exceeded $110 million, disproportionately affecting older individuals, who are three times more likely to fall victim to such scams.

As of September 5, 2024, there are 38,790 crypto ATMs operational worldwide, with the United States and Canada accounting for approximately 91% of the total. The top ten operators manage 28,691 ATMs, representing about 74% of the global count. Bitcoin Depot, the largest of these operators, manages 8,512 machines (21.9% of the total) and has implemented measures such as scam warnings and screen prompts to alert customers to potential fraud.

The crackdown on Bitcoin ATMs is not confined to the United States. On August 20, Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority took action against crypto ATMs, seizing 13 machines across 35 locations and emphasizing the need for rigorous Know Your Customer (KYC) controls for transactions exceeding 10,000 euros. Similarly, Singapore has banned crypto ATMs as part of its broader strategy to regulate how cryptocurrencies are advertised to the public.

Country ATMs Decommissioned Regulatory Actions Taken USA 669 (July-August) FTC reports, local government discussions, scam prevention Germany 13 Seizure of machines, enforcement of KYC controls Singapore Ban enforced Complete prohibition, advertising regulations

The recent global reduction in Bitcoin ATMs and the concurrent rise in regulatory and law enforcement actions reflect a cautious stance towards cryptocurrency transactions through these machines. While these efforts aim to protect consumers from fraud, they also signify a significant shift in how cryptocurrencies are integrated into the broader financial system. This dynamic landscape underscores the need for ongoing vigilance and adaptation by both operators and regulators to ensure the security and legality of crypto transactions.

As the landscape for cryptocurrency services continues to evolve, the role of Bitcoin ATMs and the regulatory framework governing them will remain critical topics for stakeholders across the financial spectrum.

Featured image credit: Thinapob Proongsak via Vecteezy

