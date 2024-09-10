DMR News

DirecTV Announces Price Hike Amid Disney Channel Blackout

ByHilary Ong

Sep 10, 2024

DirecTV has informed its customers that prices will rise starting in October 2024, just as the company deals with the fallout from losing ESPN, ABC, and other Disney-owned channels in an ongoing contract dispute. The price increases, effective on or after October 6, will impact DirecTV’s satellite and streaming television services.

Why Is DirecTV Raising Prices

According to a notice sent to subscribers, the hike is necessary to keep DirecTV competitive and cover rising distribution costs from TV networks. As part of the changes, the DirecTV Stream Choice package will increase by $6, bringing the cost to $114.99 per month, while the DirecTV Stream Ultimate package will go up $10, to $129.99 per month.

Other pricing adjustments include:

  • Satellite TV packages will see price hikes between $2 and $10, depending on the tier.
  • Regional sports fees for some satellite customers will increase by up to $2 monthly, based on ZIP code.
  • Some subscribers, depending on location, will not experience a change in regional sports fees.

Ongoing Contract Dispute Leads to Channel Blackout

The timing of the price hike coincides with DirecTV’s unresolved contract negotiation with Disney, which resulted in Disney-owned channels, including ESPN, ABC, and SEC Network, being pulled from the provider’s lineup on September 1.

In response to the loss of channels, DirecTV has offered a $20 credit to customers and a further $30 credit to those who sign up for services like Dish Network’s Sling Orange package or Fubo’s streaming options. Subscribers who have already claimed the $20 credit can receive an additional $10 if they opt for these alternatives.

DirecTV, which is majority-owned by AT&T and partly by TPG, had about 11.3 million subscribers by the end of 2023, a significant drop from its peak of 25.5 million in 2016.

Featured Image courtesy of FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images

Follow us for the latest updates on DirecTV's pricing changes and contract dispute with Disney.

Hilary Ong

