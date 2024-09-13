DMR News

Porsche-Backed Startup Builds Largest EV Battery Recycling Plant in Germany

ByHilary Ong

Sep 13, 2024

Cylib, a Porsche-backed startup, has begun constructing a large battery recycling plant in Dormagen, Germany, aimed at supporting Europe’s electric vehicle (EV) industry by reducing battery waste.

With investments totaling over 180 million euros ($200 million), the facility will span 236,000 square feet, producing recycled batteries for the EV sector. Once operational, the plant is set to become Europe’s largest lithium-ion battery recycling site, processing up to 30,000 metric tons of end-of-life batteries annually.

Currently, the largest recycling plant in Europe, Hydrovolt, recycles around 12,000 metric tons annually. Cylib’s new plant, therefore, represents a significant leap in capacity. Cylib’s recycled batteries are expected to be used by Porsche, following its 55 million euro investment in the startup during a recent funding round, though specific plans are still in development.

Battery recycling is becoming increasingly important to the European Union’s strategy for a sustainable EV transition. Cylib, founded in 2022 by German entrepreneurs Lilian and Gideon Schwich, along with Paul Sabarny, employs water-based recovery methods to recycle lithium and graphite from used batteries.

The new facility, set to begin operations in 2026, will cater to the automotive, battery manufacturing, and chemical sectors. Cylib views this project as just the start, with plans for further facilities across Europe.

Featured Image courtesy of Cylib

Hilary Ong

