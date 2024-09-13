Chinese-Swedish Lynk & Co Commits to Stable Prices Despite European Tariffs

Chinese-Swedish EV brand Lynk & Co has announced that it will not pass the burden of impending European tariffs on to consumers as it prepares to launch its first China-made battery-electric vehicle in Europe next month. Nicolas Appelgren, the brand’s CEO for Europe, emphasized the need to maintain competitive pricing due to the presence of European-manufactured alternatives. His statement came during an interview at the Automechanika autos trade fair in Frankfurt.

Appelgren explained that while Lynk & Co’s compact SUV would face an 18.8% tariff under the European Commission’s current plans to address what they claim are unfair subsidies for Chinese-made electric vehicles, the company will absorb the costs. The exact price for the SUV, which shares a platform with the Volvo EX30 and Zeekr X, has not been announced. Comparable models currently sell for around €40,000 to €45,000 ($49,621.50) in Germany.

Despite the tariff concerns, Appelgren revealed plans for Lynk & Co’s next battery-electric car to be produced in Europe, with its parent company Geely currently exploring potential plant locations. In contrast to Lynk & Co’s stance, Wayne Griffiths, CEO of SEAT and CUPRA, expressed concerns that a 21.3% tariff on the CUPRA Tavascan EV, also made in China, could pose significant financial challenges for his brands.

Additionally, Lynk & Co intends to launch a plug-in hybrid model next year and expand sales efforts to fleet buyers, a key segment driving electric vehicle purchases in Europe.

