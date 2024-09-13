DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Latest Technology

Chinese-Swedish Lynk & Co Commits to Stable Prices Despite European Tariffs

ByYasmeeta Oon

Sep 13, 2024

Chinese-Swedish Lynk & Co Commits to Stable Prices Despite European Tariffs

Chinese-Swedish EV brand Lynk & Co has announced that it will not pass the burden of impending European tariffs on to consumers as it prepares to launch its first China-made battery-electric vehicle in Europe next month. Nicolas Appelgren, the brand’s CEO for Europe, emphasized the need to maintain competitive pricing due to the presence of European-manufactured alternatives. His statement came during an interview at the Automechanika autos trade fair in Frankfurt.

Appelgren explained that while Lynk & Co’s compact SUV would face an 18.8% tariff under the European Commission’s current plans to address what they claim are unfair subsidies for Chinese-made electric vehicles, the company will absorb the costs. The exact price for the SUV, which shares a platform with the Volvo EX30 and Zeekr X, has not been announced. Comparable models currently sell for around €40,000 to €45,000 ($49,621.50) in Germany.

Despite the tariff concerns, Appelgren revealed plans for Lynk & Co’s next battery-electric car to be produced in Europe, with its parent company Geely currently exploring potential plant locations. In contrast to Lynk & Co’s stance, Wayne Griffiths, CEO of SEAT and CUPRA, expressed concerns that a 21.3% tariff on the CUPRA Tavascan EV, also made in China, could pose significant financial challenges for his brands.

Additionally, Lynk & Co intends to launch a plug-in hybrid model next year and expand sales efforts to fleet buyers, a key segment driving electric vehicle purchases in Europe.

Featured Image courtesy of Automotive News

Follow us for more updates on EU’s tariffs.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Thorum Unveils Black Meteorite Wedding Ring: A Fusion of Cosmic History and Modern Craftsmanship
Sep 13, 2024 Ethan Lin
Meta Uses Australian User Data for AI Training with No Option to Opt Out
Sep 13, 2024 Hilary Ong
Apple Supplier Jabil Creates 5,000 Jobs with South India Investment
Sep 13, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801