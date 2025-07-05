Trump’s Mega-Bill Set for Final Vote in Overnight US House Session

The US House of Representatives worked late into Wednesday night and early Thursday morning as President Donald Trump and his allies pressed Republican holdouts to back the sprawling tax and spending bill. The legislation, a defining piece for Trump’s second term, cleared a key procedural vote shortly after 3 a.m. EDT (07:00 GMT).

Divisions Within the Republican Party

While the bill faces opposition from Democrats, some Republicans have also expressed concerns over its impact on national finances, healthcare, and social programs. The fight over this legislation has exposed fractures within the GOP, with various factions debating key policies.

The bill extends tax cuts enacted in 2017, funding them in part through cuts to Medicaid—the government health insurance program for low-income Americans. It also increases spending on border security and defense, both priorities for Trump.

The bill narrowly passed the Senate earlier this week. In the House, Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries delayed momentum with a marathon “magic minute” speech lasting over seven hours, condemning the bill’s effects on vulnerable Americans.

Trump’s Efforts to Secure Support

Trump has been actively lobbying holdouts, hosting several White House meetings and using social media to assert that Republicans are united behind the bill, which he claims will deliver “massive growth.” Yet, some Republicans remain unconvinced.

The Congressional Budget Office projects the Senate’s version could add $3.3 trillion to the national deficit over ten years, inflaming conservative fiscal hawks in the House Freedom Caucus. Figures like Chip Roy and Andy Harris argue the debt is unsustainable and have threatened to block the bill.

Representatives from poorer districts worry about Medicaid cuts hurting their constituents and political standing. Critics say the Senate’s more severe Medicaid reductions could lead to millions losing health coverage, with figures suggesting about 12 million Americans could be affected by 2034.

The bill proposes raising the SALT deduction cap from $10,000 to $40,000 temporarily, but it would revert to $10,000 after five years—an arrangement that some House Republicans find unacceptable.

Author’s Opinion This bill underscores the difficult balancing act Republicans face—between fiscal conservatism and delivering on social and security promises. While extending tax cuts may appeal to many, increasing the deficit and cutting critical healthcare programs risk alienating vulnerable voters and fracture party cohesion. Trump’s push reflects political urgency, but sustainable governance requires deeper consensus and consideration of long-term impacts.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.