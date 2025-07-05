B3 Acquires Fast-Growing Gaming PC Builder Andromeda Insights, Launches First Gaming Rig With Physical Self-Destruct And Hard Wallet

B3, an open gaming ecosystem built by Coinbase alums to power the next-gen of gaming experiences, today announced a strategic investment in Andromeda Insights, one of the fastest-growing gaming PC manufacturers with over 1,700% year-over-year growth since launching in 2021. The strategic acquisition positions B3 at the intersection of gaming and premium hardware as it introduces the first elite gaming PC built specifically for the gaming community, launching later this year.

This marks B3’s first step into hardware, expanding beyond the ecosystem and into the full gaming stack. By owning the machines that power play, B3 advances toward a fully integrated ecosystem spanning protocols, apps, and hardware to support the complete gaming experience. It accelerates B3’s goal to onboard half the world to community-powered gaming, while providing Andromeda Insights the resources to scale and meet the overwhelming demand that causes frequent stock outages on major platforms like Amazon and Newegg.

Andromeda Insights has quickly achieving $5M+ in annual revenue through zero marketing spend, relying entirely on organic growth and word-of-mouth. Since transitioning to PCs in 2022, Andromeda Insights has seen remarkable market traction: 955% revenue growth in 2023 and 1,761.3% in 2024; 3,900% sales increase in 2023 and 1,923% in 2024; and already showing 82% revenue growth and 35% unit growth in the first five months of 2025.

“This strategic investment represents a perfect alignment of our shared values – while B3 focuses on getting classic and genre-bending games into as many hands as possible, Andromeda’s mission centers on delivering as many premium, affordable gaming PCs to the community as possible,” said Daryl Xu, NPC Labs Co-founder & CEO and core contributor to the B3 protocol. “Together, we’re making gaming more accessible and the machines we play them on more powerful.”

The company will continue operations under its current CEO, Matt Huffman, who will lead Andromeda Insights and its growth under the B3 umbrella. This will also support their continued mission to provide white-glove service to users throughout the PC’s lifetime.

“Andromeda Insights and B3 are committed to the ongoing evolution of the gaming industry and are working together to catalyze innovation at the intersection of performance and ownership. Our partnership will further develop gaming systems and platforms that empower both developers and players,” said Matt Huffman, Founder & CEO of Andromeda Insights.

Along with the acquisition, B3 and Andromeda Insights will launch the first PC purpose-built for secure gaming, a paradigm shift that bridges high-performance gaming with crypto-specific security. Designed using the latest, premium components for maximum performance, the PC will also include instant internet disconnect capabilities, and a dual storage system with a dedicated self-destruct drive for sensitive data that can be physically wiped at a moment’s notice.

Preorders and the full product reveal for the PC are scheduled for July 2025. Gamers can sign up for updates and presale notifications here.

About B3

Built by the ex-Base team, B3 is the first open gaming ecosystem that powers the next generation of gaming experiences to make games fun again. Through its revolutionary infrastructure, B3 empowers game studios and developers to deploy custom gamechains, share in ecosystem revenue and scale their games seamlessly across networks. Players can explore games on B3’s gaming platform BSMNT. Follow B3’s latest developments on X (Twitter)

About Andromeda Insights

Andromeda Insights is a next-generation system integrator pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in desktop gaming performance, reliability, and service. Built by enthusiasts for enthusiasts, Andromeda Insights specializes in custom gaming PCs for pro gamers, content creators, and power users that are engineered to dominate today’s most demanding games. With a core belief that gaming PCs should be powerful, personal, and problem-free, every build comes with the AI Guarantee, a 2-year parts warranty, lifetime labor warranty, and lifetime service coverage to ensure they exceed expectations out of the box and long into the future. For more information, visit AndromedaInsights.com.